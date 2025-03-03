Cup games take the focus in the Hope Valley Amateur Football League

Cup games take the focus in Hope Valley Amateur Football League

League action took a break as the league cups took priority this weekend.

The Premier Division saw the return of the legendary Dore Shield, with 3 out of the 4 scheduled quarter-final fixtures going ahead. Furness Vale’s game against Chapel Town Firsts was unfortunately called off, but 3 other teams did seal their fate by progressing through to the semi-finals this weekend.

Dove Holes Firsts kicked off the weekend against Dronfield FC (Baslow), as they looked to defend their trophy after winning the competition last season. Dove went into the fixture on a 4-game win streak and would have most definitely wanted to continue on with their fine form. The fixture proved too much for the away side, with Dove progressing to the semis after a 6-0 victory. Nick Bainbridge, Tom Forder, Ben Higgins, Aaron Hodgkinson and a Dan Gilbride double secured Doves place in the final 4, where they now sit just 2 wins away from retaining their crown.

Bamford travelled to the 19th Hole for their cup fixture, with one of the two guaranteed to reach the final 4. It was the away side, Bamford, who joined Dove Holes in the semis after they won an exciting game 5-3. Tom Ibbeson grabbed a brace for Bamford, with Elliot Crilley and Conor Maskrey also getting their names onto the scoresheet. Peter Richardson’s goal and Charlie Gytes double unfortunately for the home side was not enough to see them progress, but a valiant effort displayed will make the bitter pill a little easier to swallow for the 19th Hole.

Tideswell United and Hayfield were the last 2 teams on the day to battle it out for a spot in the semis, and Tideswell would have been looking to put last weekends result against Chapel Town Firsts behind them. Hayfield Firsts have been in fine form this season, so the task was already much harder for Tideswell before a ball was even kicked. A tense start was followed by 12 minutes of domination from Hayfield, with Jack Sidebottom putting them 1-0 up on the 20-minute mark, before Joe Armstrong scored yet another goal to double their lead a dozen minutes later. The game finished 2-0, seeing Hayfield move forward into the final 4, but Tideswell can hold their heads high knowing they made it very difficult for an incredibly strong Hayfield side.

The A Division saw just one game go ahead, as Chapel Town Reserves league game against Youlgrave was postponed. The potentially promoted Calver and Hathersage battled in the semi-final of the Cliff Ellis Memorial Trophy, with the winner earning their place in a cup final which has seen many wonderful matches played previously. Calver stole all spoils on the day, booking their place in the final with a 3-2 victory over their rivals. Rob Littlewood got himself another goal, with Ayr Barker firing again this weekend scoring a brace.

Calver will await the winner of Dove Holes Reserves fixture with Buxworth Reserves, as Dove can potentially complete a brilliant double yet again this season. The Premier Division returns to league action next week, and Chapel Town will have one eye on their big night in the Derbyshire Division Cup North Final against Central Midlands Alliance Premier Division team Wirksworth Ivanhoe, with the final set to take place in a months’ time at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium in Buxton.