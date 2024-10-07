Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Only three league fixtures were played this weekend, with the Derbyshire Cup taking priority and allowing the leagues clubs to display the quality they possess on the bigger stage.

With the Derbyshire Cup fully commencing this weekend, only 3 league fixtures were played and all 3 within the Premier Division. Teams associated with the Hope Valley Football League had opportunities to showcase their skills at county level, here’s how everybody got on this weekend in both the Premier Division and Derbyshire Cup.

Buxworth Firsts and Hayfield Firsts both entered the fixture undefeated after equally impressive starts to the season. This weekend saw both Hayfield and Bulworth’s First and Reserve teams face off against each other. Hayfield took both the bragging rights and points in the first fixture of the day, with a 7-3 victory at Western Lane. Joe Armstrong put Hayfield ahead with a brace, before Buxworth flipped the game on its head with goals from Josh Dailey, Matt Sherlock, and Andrew Ramwell, making it 3-2. Hayfield responded well and put the result beyond doubt, with Armstrong completing another hattrick, followed by goals from Ollie Wyatt, Lukas Stang, Hayden Brownsword, and an own goal.

Dronfield FC (Baslow) welcome Bamford to Gladys Buxton Playing Fields, with the latter searching for their first win of the season. Bamford found buried treasure in the form of 3 points within their search, as they won the game comfortably 3-0. Tom Ibbeson, Elliot Maskrey, and Luke Woodhouse each added a goal to their records in the process, and the result should see Bamford gain some much-needed momentum going forward.

The final league fixture of the weekend saw the 19th Hole face Dronfield Woodhouse. The 19th Hole found a good run of form prior to their abandoned game last week and were looking to continue their run of good results. They did just that, beating Dronfield Woodhouse 3-1 thanks to goals from Liam Brookes, Charlie Gyte and Jamie Prince. Dronfield’s only reply came from Sam Smith, which wasn’t enough to claw anything from the game eventually.

Three Premier Division sides were scheduled to open their Derbyshire Cup campaign this weekend. Unfortunately, Dove Holes Firsts game against Central Midlands Alliance Premier Division South outfit Bakewell Town FC was postponed due to lack of official availability.

Chapel Town Firsts saw familiar faces as the previously Hope Valley Football League associated team Pilsley Community visited Rowton Park for the first time in over 3 years. Chapel went into the half time interval 2-0 up with the goals coming from Josh Wood and Seth Riley. The game remained in Chapel’s control for the final 45, as Lewis Coates and Josh Edwards grabbed a goal each to seal a place in the next round and finish the game as 4-0 winners. John Theyer’s men will now be waiting to hear of their next opponent and relishing the chance to progress through this illustrious competition.

Furness Vale were the final Premier Division team to play in the Derbyshire Cup this weekend and faced a mammoth task as they travelled to Tintwistle Athletic of the Manchester Football League Division 1. Tintwistle are the current champions of the Derbyshire Divisional North Cup, and also won the trophy in 22/23. Tintwistle proved too much on the day, beating Furness Vale 10-0 and putting their name into the hat for the next round.

The A Division sides entered the Derbyshire Junior Cup North, and faced equally sized challenges as the Premier Division, with two fixtures ‘in-house’ as well. Blazing Rag were up first and welcomed Tintwistle Athletic Reserves who ply their trade in the Manchester Football League Division 3. Blazing Rag gave a phenomenal account of themselves, but unfortunately lost the fixture 5-3. Callum Lovesay, Joel Dowland and Matt Baker supplied the goals for Rag, and although it wasn’t their day the squad can be very proud of their efforts.

Dove Holes Reserves travelled to Glossop North End Community Club who play in the Manchester Football League Division 2 and wanted to carry their league form into the cup as they currently hold a perfect record of 3 wins from 3 in the A Division. A hard battle was fought in Glossop, but unfortunately for Dove, Glossop edged their way to a victory after the break which saw the score even at 1 apiece. The game finished 4-2 to Glossop North End Community Club, with Doves goals coming from Ashley Thorpe and Jack Shenton. Dove needn’t feel ashamed, with a fantastic effort against a well-established Manchester Football League outfit.

Hathersage played Chapel Town Reserves in the first ‘in-house’ Derbyshire Cup fixture of the weekend and would have the hand them their first loss of the season to progress through the tournament. Chapel Town Reserves clearly had zero intention of tarnishing their unbeaten title, winning the game 2-1 thanks to goals from Jimmy Pickford and James Tighe. Just like the first team, Chapel Town Reserves secured a place in the next round and will now prepare for another day in the Derbyshire Cup.

Hayfield Reserves and Buxworth Reserves were up next in the cup, with both teams desperate to win for not just tournament progression reasons, but also bragging rights in a highly anticipated local derby. Hayfield First’s had already taken 50% of the bragging rights on offer, and the Reserves secured 100% come the final whistle with a 3-0 over Buxworth Reserves. A James Clancy brace and a goal from Alonso Garcia was enough to see them advance alongside Chapel Town Reserves into the next round.