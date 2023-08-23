Woodley lead extended over Dove Holes as Division One title race nears end

The Derbyshire and Cheshire Cricket League Division One title race continues apace with only four games left as Woodley slightly increased their lead over Dove Holes to 19 points after both again won on Saturday.

Woodley took all 20 points on offer with a comprehensive 10 wicket demolition of Dinting. Dinting chose to bat but were all out for 83 in 31.1 overs, devastated by Woodley's Conor Cranwell taking an incredible 5-8 from 5.1 overs.

In response, Woodley made short work of 85-0 in 11.3 overs with openers Sean Gibson (36 not out) and Dylan Heginbotham (43 not out) seeing them home.

It was closer at Dove Holes where they picked up 17 points from a 33 run victory over Tintwistle. Asked to bat, Dove Holes made 132 with Tom Forder hitting 64 runs, Tintwistle's Tom Scott (3-29) and Stuart Rose (3-14) sharing six wickets.

New Mills' Theo Proctor shows delight at taking the wicket of Pott Shrigley's Simon Rajwer. Photo by John Fryer.

Tintwistle were bowled out for 99, held back by Dove's bowling attack with Ashley Burgess taking 4-27 and Dan Gilbridge 3-21.

Third-placed Hayfield were beaten at home by seven wickets by Whaley Bridge.

Hayfield made just 74 with Whaley's Jake Higginbotham on fire, taking an incredible 7-30 from 10 overs, backed up by Henry Holden's 3-31.

Whaley then made 78-3 in 20.3 overs.

Bottom club New Mills' hopes of avoiding relegation look even slimmer after a 25 run home loss to Pott Shrigley. Shrigley made 163 with Andy Tatton adding 50 runs, Daniel Holmes taking 3-32 and Theo Proctor 3-34.

But Mills were dismissed for 138 with 4-26 by Andy Tatton and 3-31 for Chris Oake.

Broadbottom were 88 run winners over Hazel Grove.

Put in, Broadbottom made 224-4 with Joe Brotherton top-scoring on 84 runs. In response, Hazel Grove made 136 all out with Dominic Nunn on 32 not out and Norman Ghous claiming 3-28.

Old Glossop remain fourth after a narrow 11 run win in a rain-affected game against Newton. Old Glossop made 150 with Jack Thorley scoring 34 runs. There were four wickets apiece for Paul Littlewood (4-29) and Jonny Mercer (4-17).