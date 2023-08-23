Woodley lead extended over Dove Holes as Division One title race nears end
Woodley took all 20 points on offer with a comprehensive 10 wicket demolition of Dinting. Dinting chose to bat but were all out for 83 in 31.1 overs, devastated by Woodley's Conor Cranwell taking an incredible 5-8 from 5.1 overs.
In response, Woodley made short work of 85-0 in 11.3 overs with openers Sean Gibson (36 not out) and Dylan Heginbotham (43 not out) seeing them home.
It was closer at Dove Holes where they picked up 17 points from a 33 run victory over Tintwistle. Asked to bat, Dove Holes made 132 with Tom Forder hitting 64 runs, Tintwistle's Tom Scott (3-29) and Stuart Rose (3-14) sharing six wickets.
Tintwistle were bowled out for 99, held back by Dove's bowling attack with Ashley Burgess taking 4-27 and Dan Gilbridge 3-21.
Third-placed Hayfield were beaten at home by seven wickets by Whaley Bridge.
Hayfield made just 74 with Whaley's Jake Higginbotham on fire, taking an incredible 7-30 from 10 overs, backed up by Henry Holden's 3-31.
Whaley then made 78-3 in 20.3 overs.
Bottom club New Mills' hopes of avoiding relegation look even slimmer after a 25 run home loss to Pott Shrigley. Shrigley made 163 with Andy Tatton adding 50 runs, Daniel Holmes taking 3-32 and Theo Proctor 3-34.
But Mills were dismissed for 138 with 4-26 by Andy Tatton and 3-31 for Chris Oake.
Broadbottom were 88 run winners over Hazel Grove.
Put in, Broadbottom made 224-4 with Joe Brotherton top-scoring on 84 runs. In response, Hazel Grove made 136 all out with Dominic Nunn on 32 not out and Norman Ghous claiming 3-28.
Old Glossop remain fourth after a narrow 11 run win in a rain-affected game against Newton. Old Glossop made 150 with Jack Thorley scoring 34 runs. There were four wickets apiece for Paul Littlewood (4-29) and Jonny Mercer (4-17).
In response, Newton, with a DLS revised target of 151 from 45 overs, were all out just short on 139 in 40.3 overs Rob Adderley with 3-37 and Naeem Arshad an impressive 3-7 from four overs.