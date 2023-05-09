Women’s cricket is thriving at Buxton CC
Buxton Cricket Club has seen women playing the sport dating back to 1889, but many years later now they are starting to create their own new story and helping to drive the club forward.
During a club AGM in 2019, the chairman mused that it would be great if they could field an all-girls Junior Team within the next five years.
It was suggested the club should start by forming a Women’s Team with the view that these players would bring their children along or would then introduce cricket to their friends.
Soon after, the club approached some of the mums and wives. Quite a number were up for it. These forerunners then started to invite their friends and family to the group.
Within no time Buxton Cricket Club had about 34 people listed.
It was then Spring 2020 and unfortunately Covid delayed the progress.
Today, the club has over 60 female players registered and five female coaches who have completed their ECB Foundation 1 coaching badges.
The first team play hardball in the Cheshire Women’s League Division Three and the second team play hardball in Division Four East.
This season the club also have two Women’s Softball teams and junior cricket for girls of all ages.
Last season, some of the women’s team were invited to play with the men in the Senior Teams and made a good impression, and the club are looking to build on this achievement in 2023.
Women’s cricket has totally transformed Buxton CC, not just on the playing field but socially and in running the club, helping it become much more inclusive and attracting many new players.
From a wider perspective, Women’s cricket has created many new friendships. The strong bond they have is there for all to see.
The group organise many activities outside the club like going to Derby to watch International Women’s cricket.
Beyond all of this, the introduction of Women at Buxton C.C. has given the club more abilities and contacts to pull on. This really cannot be underestimated.
The skills players bring into the club from their jobs and the contacts they have lend themselves to help the club to grow.
If you would like to join this season, email [email protected] or visit www.buxton.play-cricket.com