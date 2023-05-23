Hundall started well until Frankie Heathcote got the breakthrough for Buxton.

Some very tight overs from the openers restricted the flow of runs including three maidens in a row for Harry Griffin.

Fran Slater and Kian Wilson bowled brilliantly in the middle overs, restricting the runs and taking a couple of wickets each.

Buxton's Harry Griffin - 83 runs against Hundall.

Nick Allen bowled well taking wickets at the end, all three being stumpings from wicket keeper Matt Whitehouse.

Hundall ended the innings on 200-8 off their 45 overs.A very controlled start from Ram Goli and Bob Marsden got Buxton off to the perfect start reaching 50 without the loss of a wicket.

Goli showed his class with the bat yet again seeing off the openers and keeping his head after two wickets fell in very quick succession.

This brought Griffin to the crease and the pair shared a partnership of over 140 runs with Ram finishing not out on 79 and Griffin scoring quickly before being caught on 83.

Needing just three to win, captain Matt Whitehouse came to the crease hitting a six off his first ball as Buxton reached 204-3 off 40.5 overs.

Buxton seconds also won by seven wickets against Ilkeston Rutland third XI, Ilkeston 96 all out off 36.2 overs (3 -15 for Chris Simcox and 3-33 for Phil Slater).

Buxton in reply made 97-3 off 17.3 overs (Shaun Fisher 38 not out).

Buxton third XI won by three wickets against Belper Meadows fourths.

In other games, Buxton seconds drew their game against Stanton by Dale, three wickets for Lucas Tattersall and Mark Ainsley scored 39 with the bat, and Buxton thirds lost by seven wickets against Hundall.

Buxton Ladies Hardball team triumphed over last season's Division Three West league winners Porthill Park in their first league game of the season, Buxton with 153-6 off 29.2 overs (Lydia Slack 78 not out) and Porthill 149-6 off 30 overs.

Buxton Women beat Woodley in their Division Three game.

Sara Allen (14-2 off five) and Esther Buston (19-1 off six) were an impressive opening bowling attack, taking three wickets between them in the first five overs.

Woodley batters Sarah Sutcliffe (15) and Nicola Nolan (30) steadied the innings and took Woodley to a total of 87-6 off 30 overs

Lydia Slack took 2-12 off four, including a stumping by keeper Denise Morris, and Kay Woodhead took 1-10 off four), caught by Helen Szostakowicz. The bowlers were backed up by brilliant fielding from the team.

Opening the batting for Buxton, Faye Smith (15) and Gina Howarth (four) did an excellent job of seeing off Woodley's opening bowlers.

Captain Kelly Bunting (nine) steadied the innings after a couple of quick wickets fell and Lydia Slack finished the innings with a decisive 40 not out off 23 balls supported by Denise Morris (three not out) as Buxton reached 88-5 with four overs remaining.

Buxton Women's seconds had a fantastic game away at New Mills.

Buxton batted first and an impressive performance saw Caitlin McClurg hit a quick 30 (retired not out) off 26 balls with captain Amy Simcox also scoring 30 (retired not out) taking Buxton to a total of 123-2 off 20 overs.

New Mills bowlers Jill Langton (1-2 off two) and Eve Singleton (1-6 off two) took one wicket each.

Excellent bowling and fielding from Buxton saw New Mills restricted to 71-8 off 20 overs, with a standout performance by youngster Lucy Higton who took 3-15 off four.

Amy Simcox took 2-16 off three and Nicola Grainger (1-9 off five), Sara Allen (1-14 off four) and Caitlin McClurg (1-8 off to) all took one wicket each

Buxton Softball Ladies got off to a flying start by winning both the first and second team league matches last week.

The first against New Mills in the High Peak League by the first team was played at Green Lane in really cold and windy conditions.

Mills were asked to bat and there was plenty of great fielding from some first-time Buxton players to keep New Mills to a score of 235.

Buxton batters took to the field and scored 263. It was a good hard-fought match played under difficult conditions, with Buxton coming out on top.

The Softball Ladies seconds were up against Cheadle Hulme in the Derbyshire and Cheshire League.

Cheadle are a new team and mostly made up of new players to the game.

Buxton won the toss and decided to field, keeping Cheadle Hulme to a score of 268 runs. Buxton came in and the last two ladies hit some great balls, scoring boundaries to win the game with a score of 301.

Buxton U11 cricketers started their campaign with a visit to Matlock & Cromford.

Batting first Buxton made 182, Bruno Dowland smashing 33 off 15 balls and a last wicket stand of 20 between Joe Balfe and Jude Sewell were the bedrock of the innings.

In reply, Matlock were soon put under pressure with Oscar Roberts taking two wickets in the first over.

All players then bowled tidily and got amongst the wickets.

There was a brace each for George Cantrill and Liam McCabe and three wickets for Isla Stewart.

The bowlers were ably supported by the keeping of Roman McKenna, with only six extras bowled.

