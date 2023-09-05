Buxton produced a 38 run win at Marehay second XI to maintain their lead at the top of Derbyshire County Cricket League Division Three North with two games to go.

Choosing to bat, Buxto ncollapsed with only Harry Griffin scoring many runs on 85 not out. Buxton all out for 162 off 36.5 overs.

On a good bowling wicket, an early wicket from Frankie Heathcote was quickly followed by regular falls of wickets until a good partnership took the game to a fine balance.

A drinks break refreshed Buxton and a bowling change brought an instant wicket and eventual collapse from the opposition as Marehay were all out for 124 off 39.3 overs.

Lydia Slack - six wickets for Buxton.

Pick of the bowlers for Buxton was Fran Slater with 4-22 runs off his 10 overs.

Buxton seconds maintained their second place in Division Seven North with a resounding 148 run win over Shipley Hall 2nd XI.

Buxton scored 195-8 off 39 overs (Matthew Poole 46 and Joe Bagshaw 32 in an opening wicket partnership of 91 runs).

In reply Shipley were all out for 47 runs, Chris Simcox taking 5-11.

Buxton thirds ended their season in style, winning Division Nine North after a four wicket win over Selston Town II.