Victory at Marehay keeps title in sight​​​​​​​ for Buxton

Buxton produced a 38 run win at Marehay second XI to maintain their lead at the top of Derbyshire County Cricket League Division Three North with two games to go.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 5th Sep 2023, 17:16 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 17:16 BST
Choosing to bat, Buxto ncollapsed with only Harry Griffin scoring many runs on 85 not out. Buxton all out for 162 off 36.5 overs.

On a good bowling wicket, an early wicket from Frankie Heathcote was quickly followed by regular falls of wickets until a good partnership took the game to a fine balance.

A drinks break refreshed Buxton and a bowling change brought an instant wicket and eventual collapse from the opposition as Marehay were all out for 124 off 39.3 overs.

Lydia Slack - six wickets for Buxton.

Pick of the bowlers for Buxton was Fran Slater with 4-22 runs off his 10 overs.

Buxton seconds maintained their second place in Division Seven North with a resounding 148 run win over Shipley Hall 2nd XI.

Buxton scored 195-8 off 39 overs (Matthew Poole 46 and Joe Bagshaw 32 in an opening wicket partnership of 91 runs).

In reply Shipley were all out for 47 runs, Chris Simcox taking 5-11.

Buxton thirds ended their season in style, winning Division Nine North after a four wicket win over Selston Town II.

Buxton Women’s hard ball team have now notched up nine wins out of nine and are clear at the top of Division Three of the Cheshire Womens Cricket League with two games to go after a five wicket win against Stockport Georgians II. Lydia Slack took 6-18 as Stockport made 113. Faye Smith then hit 53 as Buxton reached 114-5.

