Leaders Dove Hole were comfortable 200 run winners at Dinting while second-placed Woodley won by eight wickets away at third-placed Hazel Grove as the title looks ever more like a two-horse race.

Dove Holes elected to bat and made 305-6, Daniel Jones with 72 and Rob Hawkes 64.

Dinting were then bowled out for just 113 in 28.1 overs, Dan Gilbride claiming 4-26.

Buxworth's Alan Reynolds is caught behind for four. Picture by John Fryer.

At Hazel Grove the home side chose to bat but were all back in the pavilion for only 69 runs in 23.2 overs, Morgan Potgieter (3-18) and Jack Trowsdale (3-22) their chief tormentors.

Woodley then reached 70-2 in 17.3 for an early finish.

New Mills narrowly missed the chance to get off the bottom of the table in an agonising 12 run defeat at Whaley Bridge.

Put into bat, Whaley made 194-7. Lee Jones top scored on 57 runs closely followed by Luke Schofield with 56 and Jake Higginbotham took 4-49.

Mills then ended up being 182 all out in 38.2 overs, Sam Kilner making 52 not out in vain.

Newton beat visiting Broadbottom by 24 runs.

Daniel Weston hit a half-century as Newton were 221 all out, Tayyeb Gull taking 5-52. But Broadbottom were then dismissed for 197, Aaron Walsh making 67 and Joe Brotherton 66; Dylan Clements with 5-57.

Old Glossop, all out for 93, lost by seven wickets at home to Hayfield, Digby Evans claiming 4-33, while Pott Shrigley were pipped at home by just four runs by Tintwistle.

In Division Two's big battle at the foot of the table, second-bottom Birch Vale & Thornsett won by seven wickets at bottom club Buxworth.

Electing to bat, Buxworth made 166 in 32.4, Ross McCormack with 65 and Philip Trueman 4-25.

Will Freeman then hit 65 not out as Birch Vale made 169-3 in 35.2 overs.

Hollingworth's Robert Gibson took 5-38 and Sean Norris 4-34 as Hollingworth bowled out Dove Holes for 111.

But in reply Dove Holes bowled them out for 104 to win by seven runs.

