Tight at the top of Division One with just two Derbyshire & Cheshire League games to go

The top two won again in Division One of the Derbyshire and Cheshire Cricket League with Woodley still leading Dove Holes with just two games to go.

Woodley won by five wickets against Hazel Grove.

Asked to bat, Grove made 100 all out with Mark Coram top scoring on 41 runs, Jamie Kay with 3-26 and Jamie Garde 3-22. In response, Woodley made 107-5 (23.3) with Jamie Garde making 42, Colm Nunn with 3-61.

Dove Holes were eight wicket winners over Dinting.

Ash Boardman makes 67 in defeat for New Mills. Photo by John Fryer.

Dinting were all out for 77 thanks to Dan Gilbride (3-45), Cory Flint (3-25) and Dave Cartledge (3-7). In response, Dove Holes made a quick 80-2 in 15.3.

Whaley Bridge by nine wicket at bottom club New Mills. Mills made 142-8 (45) with captain Ash Boardman top scoring on 67 runs. Whaley bowler Jake Higginbotham took 4-24.

In response, Whaley made 144-1 (19.3) with George Holden 80 not out including five fours and eight sixes.

Broadbottom bowler Oscar Pratt took 5-20 from as Newton were bowled out for 59. Broadbottom made short work of their 62-0 with Aaron Walsh's 39 not out including five fours and 2 sixes.

Old Glossop made 218-7 with Baylee Foote adding 59 runs in a 129 run win over Hayfield, who were out for 79.

Pott Shrigley won by 111 runs at Tintwistle.

Shrigley scored made 148, Tom Scott taking 4-18, but Tintwistle could only scrape 37 all out, devastated by Pott Shrigley bowlers Chris Oake (5-25) and Andy Tatton (5-11).

High Lane won by 50 runs at Charlesworth and Chisworth to stay top of Division Two, Stalybridge chasing in second and winning by seven wickets at third-placed Chapel.

After being rained off the previous week, a cracking day really delivered on Sunday at Hazel Grove CC, where the semi play-offs and T20 final was decided.

Starting the day, Old Glossop (125-8, Jack Thorley 55, Stuart Nugent 4-20) lost by just four runs to Newton (129-5, Joel Ankers 57 not out).

Then Woodley (41-6, Ryan Nixon 4-19) beat Dinting(40 all out, Jamie Kay 3-7) by four wickets.