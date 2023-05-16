Buxton lost the toss and were put into bat on a sunny day at the Park in their fourth game of the season, Goli and Bob Marsden getting the team off to a good start (Ram 33 and Marsden 30).

Goli has now hit 207 runs in six outings for the club.

Unfortunately, Buxton lost quick wickets and found themselves at 86-4.

Ram Goli - in fine form with the bat for Buxton.

But, thanks to a good partnership between Matt Whitehouse (31) and Andrew Slater (33) and some valuable runs at the end of the innings from Nick Allen (18), Buxton got themselves to 188 all out from their 45 overs.

White Rose never really got going in reply thanks to a fantastic opening spell from Harry Griffin, which included a hat-trick of LBWs, including Kiwi overseas player Cameron Mackay. He finished with 5-17 off 10 overs. Despite a late onslaught from West Hallam's No.10 Harry Porter the visitors finished 150 all out off 43 overs for a well-earned win and 22 points for Buxton.

In other games, Buxton's seconds drew their game against Stanton by Dale with three wickets for Lucas Tattersall while Mark Ainsley scored 39 with the bat. Buxton thirds lost by seven wickets against Hundall CC.

