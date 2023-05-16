News you can trust since 1852
Ram Goli among the runs for Buxton CC as they go top of the table

Ram Goli was again among the runs as Buxton sit top of the Derbyshire County League Division Three North after a 38-run win over West Hallam White Rose.

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 16th May 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 13:18 BST

Buxton lost the toss and were put into bat on a sunny day at the Park in their fourth game of the season, Goli and Bob Marsden getting the team off to a good start (Ram 33 and Marsden 30).

Goli has now hit 207 runs in six outings for the club.

Unfortunately, Buxton lost quick wickets and found themselves at 86-4.

Ram Goli - in fine form with the bat for Buxton.
Ram Goli - in fine form with the bat for Buxton.
But, thanks to a good partnership between Matt Whitehouse (31) and Andrew Slater (33) and some valuable runs at the end of the innings from Nick Allen (18), Buxton got themselves to 188 all out from their 45 overs.

White Rose never really got going in reply thanks to a fantastic opening spell from Harry Griffin, which included a hat-trick of LBWs, including Kiwi overseas player Cameron Mackay. He finished with 5-17 off 10 overs. Despite a late onslaught from West Hallam's No.10 Harry Porter the visitors finished 150 all out off 43 overs for a well-earned win and 22 points for Buxton.

In other games, Buxton's seconds drew their game against Stanton by Dale with three wickets for Lucas Tattersall while Mark Ainsley scored 39 with the bat. Buxton thirds lost by seven wickets against Hundall CC.

Buxton Ladies Hardball team triumphed over last season’s Division Three West winners Porthill Park in their first league game of the season. Porthill were 149-6 off 30 overs and Buxton 153-6 off 29.2 overs (Lydia Slack 78 not out).​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

