Dove Holes’ Division One title hopes took a nosedive on Saturday when they were the only match to be played in a rain-hit Derbyshire & Cheshire League programme – and lost.

Leaders Woodley now have a 29 point lead at the top with only three games to go – and they were awarded 12 points for an abandoned game on Saturday while Dove Holes’ defeat saw them only pick up two points.

Woodley had bowled out Pott Shrigley for 68 and, in reply, had closed in on their target at 55-2 off 9.4 overs when the heavens opened again and play was abandoned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Dove Holes, put into bat at Old Glossop, were all out for just 98 in 27.3 overs, no player scoring more than 18 and Lenny Allsopp taking three wickets for just two runs in his four overs.

James Lister hits 53 for Buxworth. Photo by John Fryer.

The home side then reached 101-5 in 24.1 overs.

The 18 points gained saw Old Glossop leapfrog Hayfield into third place in the table with Hayfield’s hopes of chasing down Newton’s 263-7 ruined with just nine runs on the board as the rains came down.

In Division Two a battle near the bottom saw Buxworth lose by two wickets at home to Hollingsworth.

Buxworth made 184-5, James Lister with 53 and Ross McCormack 44.

Advertisement

But the visitors reached 188-8 with two balls to spare, Waqar Ahmad hitting 62 and Sean Morris 41.

Chapel won by six wickets at Dove Holes.