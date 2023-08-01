News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Rain ruins Bissenden Cup final as Dove Holes beat Whaley Bridge to win the cup

The Derbyshire and Cheshire Cricket League Bissenden Cup Final was hit by rain as Dove Holes were declared winners by three runs over Whaley Bridge under Duckworth Lewis.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 09:52 BST

In a closely fought game, sponsored by Kudos Drinks, Dove Holes batted first and made 172-6, followed by Whaley Bridge who made 96-5 before rain stopped play and forced the decision by DLS.

Man of the Match was Whaley's Jake Higginbottom, with 4-50 from eight overs and 41 not out.

Dove's Joe Hall and Tom Forder made 41 and 55 not out while bowler Dan Gilbride took 3-23 off six overs.

Dove Holes president Roger Marshall said: “It was a great pity that the rain forced the game to be decided by the Duckworth Lewis Method when it was poised to produce and extremely close and exciting finish.”

The League Champions (Woodley) v the Rest of The League fixture will now be a T20 match at Woodley on 18th August (6.15pm).

Related topics:DerbyshireWhaley Bridge