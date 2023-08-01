Rain ruins Bissenden Cup final as Dove Holes beat Whaley Bridge to win the cup

In a closely fought game, sponsored by Kudos Drinks, Dove Holes batted first and made 172-6, followed by Whaley Bridge who made 96-5 before rain stopped play and forced the decision by DLS.

Man of the Match was Whaley's Jake Higginbottom, with 4-50 from eight overs and 41 not out.

Dove's Joe Hall and Tom Forder made 41 and 55 not out while bowler Dan Gilbride took 3-23 off six overs.

Dove Holes president Roger Marshall said: “It was a great pity that the rain forced the game to be decided by the Duckworth Lewis Method when it was poised to produce and extremely close and exciting finish.”