Rain ruins Bissenden Cup final as Dove Holes beat Whaley Bridge to win the cup
In a closely fought game, sponsored by Kudos Drinks, Dove Holes batted first and made 172-6, followed by Whaley Bridge who made 96-5 before rain stopped play and forced the decision by DLS.
Man of the Match was Whaley's Jake Higginbottom, with 4-50 from eight overs and 41 not out.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dove's Joe Hall and Tom Forder made 41 and 55 not out while bowler Dan Gilbride took 3-23 off six overs.
Dove Holes president Roger Marshall said: “It was a great pity that the rain forced the game to be decided by the Duckworth Lewis Method when it was poised to produce and extremely close and exciting finish.”
The League Champions (Woodley) v the Rest of The League fixture will now be a T20 match at Woodley on 18th August (6.15pm).