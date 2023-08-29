Rain hit clash with Holmesfield sees Buxton’s lead at the top of the table cut

Buxton maintained their lead at the top of Division Three North of the Derbyshire County Cricket League - but only just as rain hit their chances of victory over Holmesfield.

Buxton had to make do with 14 points and their third-placed opponents 15 while second-placed Glapwell Colliery made up ground with a seven wicket win against Hundall.

Winning the toss, Buxton batted first scoring 263-8 wickets off their 45 overs, Ram Goli hitting form again to help drive the innings with a splendid 92 supported by Matt Whitehouse to steady the ship with 52 runs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andrew Slater topped up the score with a quick 76 not out with the rest of the team getting out cheaply, apart from Frankie Heathcote who stayed in to support and batted well.

Rami Goli on his way to 92 runs against Holmesfield.

Holmesfield’s opening partnership scored 61 before spinner Nick Allen took two vital wickets, one being Holmesfield’s professional with his fourth ball. Fran Slater continued his good form with the ball without taking a wicket, but then the rain came and disrupted Buxton’s dominance.

Captain Andrew Slater took three wickets between the showers, but a lengthy spell of rain put paid to a positive result for Buxton.

The last few overs were farcical with four overs bowled in the last 10 minutes just to get some more bowling points and to at least try to get through the overs.

Advertisement

In the end a well spirited match was abandoned, but Buxton stay top by 11 points.

Advertisement

Buxton seconds maintained their second place in Division Seven North of the Derbyshire League with an emphatic win by 164 runs over Ambergate 2nd XI.

Batting first, Buxton scored 206-3 wickets off 36 overs, Dave Belfield with an amazing 140 not out, including 19 fours and two sixes.

Tom Griffin offered good support with 32 runs.

Ambergate were all out for 42 off 23.5 overs, Phil Slater taking 6-3 plus five maidens in seven superb overs for joint man of the match).