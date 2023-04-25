Promoted Buxton lose Division Three opener at Nutbrook
Division Four champions Buxton lost their opening game at Nutbrook as the new Derbyshire County Cricket League season began on Saturday.
Buxton lost the toss and batted first in tough conditions on a very sticky wicket.
Ram Goli opened the batting on his club debut, scoring a hard earned 48 runs.
Sydney Xolani, also a debutant, opened with Ram, but went early for six runs.
Following a few early wickets, Matt Whitehouse steadied the ship before falling for 28.
Captain Andrew Slater came in at number six to change the momentum back in Buxton’s way, scoring quickly before falling for 38.
Unfortunately, there was not much left after that as the rest of the wickets fell quickly and Buxton were bowled out for 165 after 40.4 overs.
In reply, Nutbrook started strong before a couple of wickets in quick succession for Frankie Heathcote.
Despite this, the home side kept ticking over but, with some tight bowling from Fran Slater, the pressure started to build.
Andrew Slater took two quick wickets to really pile on the pressure, but Nutbrook were able to guide themselves to their target, having only lost four wickets, with three overs left in the game.
Frankie Heathcote finished with 2-37 from his 10 overs, Andrew Slater 2-33 from 10 overs and there was an outstanding fielding display by debutant Ram.
Buxton's second team were at home to Denby Cricket Club's fourths, Buxton winning by 57 runs. Buxton made 157-6 off 40 overs (Kian Wilson 30 not out) and Denby were 100 all out after 39.3 overs (Phil Slater 5-20).
Buxton’s game was one of only three played in the division with the other three cancelled due to the weather.
Ashover Barbarians were 38-run winners at Quarndon seconds.
Ashover made a total of 175-7 in their 45 overs but, in reply, the home side were all out for 137 in 39 overs.
Barbarians’ captain Russell Cooke led the way on the day with a superb 68, James Norman adding 32. Alex Lawson took 3-32.
The other game saw Hundall win by four wickets at West Hallam White Rose. Rose were all out for 103 in 30.4 overs, three wickets each for Joe Stenton and James Naylor, before Hundall won, David Harlington 28 not out.