Asked to bat after a delayed start, New Mills were all out for 100 in 35 overs, Dove bowlers Dan Gilbride, James Gemmell and Ashley Burgess with three wickets each.

In response, Dove Holes were given a revised target of 101 from 35 overs and made 101-4 in 21 overs.

But title rival Woodley kept up their chase and are still just two points adrift with 10 games to go after winning by 134 runs at Broadbottom.

Kai Harman of New Mills is bowled out by Dove Holes' Dan Gilbride. Picture by John Fryer.

Put into bat, Woodley made 246-7 in 41 overs with 67 runs for Morgan Potgieter.

Bradley Heginbotham hit an exciting 62 from 36 balls, including eight sixes, and equally swashbuckling Sean Gibson made 50 runs, including nine fours, but were held back by Broadbottom bowler Orson Cummings, who took four wickets.

Woodley bowler Conor Cranwell took five wickets.

Hayfield beat visiting Tintwistle by four wickets.

Tintwistle made 148 in 33.4 overs with 54 for Matt Mayne. Hayfield bowler Digby Evans took 3-16, including three maidens, and Josh Unsworth also took three wickets.

In response, Hayfield made 150-6 in 25.2 overs, Russ Evans leading the charge with 70 not out.

Pott Shrigley produced a vital 13 run win at fellow strugglers Newton.

Chasing Pott Shrigley's 146-8, Newton were bowled out for 133 in 22.2 overs. Pott Shrigley batsman Andy Tatton made 54 not out and Newton's bowler Callum Williams took five wickets while Andy Tatton and Simon Rajwer each took four wickets for Pott Shrigley.

Old Glossop were eight wicket winners over Dinting.

Choosing to bat, Dinting were all out for 130 in 28.2 overs. Rob Adderley took four wickets, Baylee Foote three wickets, and Tom Lane took 3-12 from seven overs, including two maidens.

In response, Old Glossop reached 131-2 in 21.4, Dane Froggett with 62 not out, and Baylee Foote 46 not out.

Hazel Grove won by 50 runs at Whaley Bridge.