No shock as bottom side New Mills are beaten by leaders Woodley
Woodley elected to field and New Mills made 109 all out in 35.4 overs. Conor Cranwell took 3-25 from 10 overs.
In response, Woodley made 113-2 in 26.2 overs, Jamie Garde with 42 not out.
But second-placed Dove Holes continue to pressure and won by four wickets at Whaley Bridge.
Put into bat, Whaley made 151-7, captain Henry Holden with 77 not out and Dave Cartledge 4-52. In response, Dove Holes reached 154-6, despite Eddie Ford's 4-37.
Third-placed Hazel Grove went down by nine runs at home to struggling Newton.
Newton made 138 all out, Dominic Nunn taking 3-19.
But Hazel Grove were bowled out for 129, Rhys Goodall with 4-19 and Paul Littlewood 3-36.
That slip-up allowed fourth-placed Hayfield to move within two points of Hazel Grove as they picked up 20 points by winning by 41 runs at Dinting.
Hayfield made 188-9, Ryan Nixon with 4-45 and Peter Hills 3-38. Dinting were dismissed for 147, Ryan Nixon with 95 runs, Jack Cook 4-16 and Josh Unsworth 3-31.
Pott Shrigley beat Old Glossop by five wickets.
Chasing Glossop's 105-9 (Andrew Matheson 3-24, Andy Tatton 3-18) they reached 109-5 (Ryan Anderson-Fitter 59, Tom Lane 3-31).
Broadbottom won by 106 runs at Tintwistle as, chasing 185 (Tayyeb Gull 53), Tintwistle were all out for 79 (Cameron Petersen 5-22).
In the top of Division Two clash, second-placed Stalybridge closed the gap on leaders High Lane with a 90 run victory.
Asked to bat Stalybridge made 130 (Kelly Jones 4-37, Mike McCarthy 5-30).
In reply, High Lane could only reach 40 all out as Stalybridge bowlers James Brady (4-7) and Dave Cranmer (5-26) bowled them out in 15.5 overs.
Third-placed Chapel en le Frith saw off Buxworth by 104 runs. Chapel made 170 all out (Joe Berry 64; Ethan Moore 3-45, James Lister 3-41). But Buxworth then slumped to 66 with 4-14 from Dan Waterhouse.
Dove Holes beat bottom club Birch Vale & Thornsett by three wickets while Charlesworth & Chisworth beat Hollingworth by six wickets.