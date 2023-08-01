Woodley elected to field and New Mills made 109 all out in 35.4 overs. Conor Cranwell took 3-25 from 10 overs.

In response, Woodley made 113-2 in 26.2 overs, Jamie Garde with 42 not out.

But second-placed Dove Holes continue to pressure and won by four wickets at Whaley Bridge.

James Lister is all smiles after taking the wicket of Jack Guyte in the Chapel v Buxworth game. Photo by John Fryer.

Put into bat, Whaley made 151-7, captain Henry Holden with 77 not out and Dave Cartledge 4-52. In response, Dove Holes reached 154-6, despite Eddie Ford's 4-37.

Third-placed Hazel Grove went down by nine runs at home to struggling Newton.

Newton made 138 all out, Dominic Nunn taking 3-19.

But Hazel Grove were bowled out for 129, Rhys Goodall with 4-19 and Paul Littlewood 3-36.

That slip-up allowed fourth-placed Hayfield to move within two points of Hazel Grove as they picked up 20 points by winning by 41 runs at Dinting.

Hayfield made 188-9, Ryan Nixon with 4-45 and Peter Hills 3-38. Dinting were dismissed for 147, Ryan Nixon with 95 runs, Jack Cook 4-16 and Josh Unsworth 3-31.

Pott Shrigley beat Old Glossop by five wickets.

Chasing Glossop's 105-9 (Andrew Matheson 3-24, Andy Tatton 3-18) they reached 109-5 (Ryan Anderson-Fitter 59, Tom Lane 3-31).

Broadbottom won by 106 runs at Tintwistle as, chasing 185 (Tayyeb Gull 53), Tintwistle were all out for 79 (Cameron Petersen 5-22).

In the top of Division Two clash, second-placed Stalybridge closed the gap on leaders High Lane with a 90 run victory.

Asked to bat Stalybridge made 130 (Kelly Jones 4-37, Mike McCarthy 5-30).

In reply, High Lane could only reach 40 all out as Stalybridge bowlers James Brady (4-7) and Dave Cranmer (5-26) bowled them out in 15.5 overs.

Third-placed Chapel en le Frith saw off Buxworth by 104 runs. Chapel made 170 all out (Joe Berry 64; Ethan Moore 3-45, James Lister 3-41). But Buxworth then slumped to 66 with 4-14 from Dan Waterhouse.