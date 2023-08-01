News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

No shock as bottom side New Mills are beaten by leaders Woodley

There were no surprises in the top versus bottom game in the Derbyshire and Cheshire Cricket League Division One as leaders Woodley beat New Mills by eight wickets, writes Liz Lane.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 09:23 BST

Woodley elected to field and New Mills made 109 all out in 35.4 overs. Conor Cranwell took 3-25 from 10 overs.

In response, Woodley made 113-2 in 26.2 overs, Jamie Garde with 42 not out.

But second-placed Dove Holes continue to pressure and won by four wickets at Whaley Bridge.

James Lister is all smiles after taking the wicket of Jack Guyte in the Chapel v Buxworth game. Photo by John Fryer.James Lister is all smiles after taking the wicket of Jack Guyte in the Chapel v Buxworth game. Photo by John Fryer.
James Lister is all smiles after taking the wicket of Jack Guyte in the Chapel v Buxworth game. Photo by John Fryer.
Most Popular

Put into bat, Whaley made 151-7, captain Henry Holden with 77 not out and Dave Cartledge 4-52. In response, Dove Holes reached 154-6, despite Eddie Ford's 4-37.

Third-placed Hazel Grove went down by nine runs at home to struggling Newton.

Newton made 138 all out, Dominic Nunn taking 3-19.

But Hazel Grove were bowled out for 129, Rhys Goodall with 4-19 and Paul Littlewood 3-36.

That slip-up allowed fourth-placed Hayfield to move within two points of Hazel Grove as they picked up 20 points by winning by 41 runs at Dinting.

Hayfield made 188-9, Ryan Nixon with 4-45 and Peter Hills 3-38. Dinting were dismissed for 147, Ryan Nixon with 95 runs, Jack Cook 4-16 and Josh Unsworth 3-31.

Pott Shrigley beat Old Glossop by five wickets.

Chasing Glossop's 105-9 (Andrew Matheson 3-24, Andy Tatton 3-18) they reached 109-5 (Ryan Anderson-Fitter 59, Tom Lane 3-31).

Broadbottom won by 106 runs at Tintwistle as, chasing 185 (Tayyeb Gull 53), Tintwistle were all out for 79 (Cameron Petersen 5-22).

In the top of Division Two clash, second-placed Stalybridge closed the gap on leaders High Lane with a 90 run victory.

Asked to bat Stalybridge made 130 (Kelly Jones 4-37, Mike McCarthy 5-30).

In reply, High Lane could only reach 40 all out as Stalybridge bowlers James Brady (4-7) and Dave Cranmer (5-26) bowled them out in 15.5 overs.

Third-placed Chapel en le Frith saw off Buxworth by 104 runs. Chapel made 170 all out (Joe Berry 64; Ethan Moore 3-45, James Lister 3-41). But Buxworth then slumped to 66 with 4-14 from Dan Waterhouse.

Dove Holes beat bottom club Birch Vale & Thornsett by three wickets while Charlesworth & Chisworth beat Hollingworth by six wickets.

Related topics:Derbyshire