Batting first, veteran Bob Marsden (40) opened the Buxton innings in style while Harry Griffin continued his rich vein of form with 85 not out, well supported by Matt Whitehouse with 52 and Andrew Slater with 35.

Buxton closed on the formidable total of 252-6 off their 45 overs.

In reply Matlock lost early wickets to the pace bowling of Harry Griffin and superb tight bowling by Fran Slater kept Buxton in control. However, a dropped catch enabled Matlock to build a fourth wicket partnership of 104 to put them in a match winning situation at 171-3. But Tom Griffin took a crucial wicket to turn the game Buxton's way and, with the run rate climbing, Matlock fell eight runs short in the final over.

Phil Slater with 4-46 for Buxton seconds.

Buxton have another big game against Glapwell Colliery this Saturday at the Park, supporters welcome especially now the Buxton Brewery stocked bar is open and the weather looks good.

Buxton seconds also top their league after another victory by 30 runs against Matlock and Cromford Meadows seconds. Matthew Poole with 43 and a late flurry of runs from Tim Budd (31), Tom Blakeman (30) and Will Annison (21 not out) led to a final total of 194-7. Matlock struggled against the accurate bowling of Chris Simcox with 3-23 and Phil Slater with 4-46 and were all out for 164.