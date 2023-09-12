With one week to go before the end of the season, leaders Buxton won a nervy low-scoring game at home against Nutbrook by the narrow margin of nine runs to just maintain top spot in Division Three North of the Derbyshire Cricket League.

A confident Buxton won the toss and batting first in the hot weather on home soil, lost all five top order batsmen for just 14 runs thanks to some superb bowling from the opposition's Michael Chambers.

Thanks to a quick 16 runs from Matt Whitehouse and a solid 35 not out from Man of the Match Nick Allen, supported by Fran Slater with 10 runs in a last wicket partnership of 41 runs, Buxton were all out for 96 off 35.3 overs.

Facing an uphill task for the third time in recent matches, Buxton went in to field confident they could pull off a victory, but with no real wickets and runs on the board for Nutbrook the odds looked stacked against Buxton.Then the excellent pairing of Nick Allen and Fran Slater who have been instrumental in Buxton’s bowling attack this year, took quick wickets and with the only batter making runs (45) being run out from a direct hit, the odds changed dramatically in Buxton’s favour.

Buxton third team - promoted for the first time.

With Nutbrook all out for 87 off 29.1 overs, Buxton sealed an improbable win by nine runs to take the league title challenge to the last match of the season, Nick Allen with 4-40 runs and Fran Slater 3-13.

Buxton seconds maintained their second place in Division Seven North of the Derbyshire League, 14 points off leaders South Wingfield thirds, with a thumping nine wicket win over Denby fourths.

Buxton won the toss and put Denby into bat, bowling them out for 71 runs off 26.5 overs (Lucas Tattersall 3-6 and Chris Simcox 3-17.

Buxton in reply made the required 73 for 1 off 12.1 overs, Dave Belfield again in the runs scoring 51 not out.

Nick Allen - Buxton man of the match.

It was a Crispin family domination for Buxton fourths on Saturday, playing local rivals Matlock and Cromford thirds at the Buxton Green Lane ground.

Winning the toss and putting Cromford in to bat, they were all out for 149 off 31.3 overs (Tom Crispin 4-28).

Vuxton won by seven wickets, scoring 150-3 wickets off 37.5 overs - Gareth Crispin 64 not out and Tom Crispin 49 in a 121 third wicket partnership.

The Women’s hardball first XI won Division Three of the Cheshire Womens Cricket League by 54 points without playing, as Woodley conceded their game against Buxton.

Buxton thirds have been promoted for the first time in the club's history, wrapping up their season with a four-wicket victory over Selston Town to be crowned Champions of DCCL Division Nine North.

After drawing and losing the opening two games of the season, Buxton went on an eight-game winning run through most of May and June – beating title-rivals Swanwick Hall at home on the last ball of the game being the pick of the bunch.

The winning streak ended away at Darley Dale when, with Buxton needing nine runs to win, lightning over the clubhouse meant the players were brought off the pitch before the game was eventually abandoned.

The following three games through July, all at home, were all cancelled without a ball being bowled due to heavy downpours.

When Buxton finally returned to action in August, they travelled away to Codnor CC, where despite opposition being bottom of the League, Buxton faltered to defeat by 14 runs, losing six wickets for six runs during the chase.

Knowing this essentially meant three 'cup finals' in the season run in, they returned to winning ways against Clowne Town, batting first and declaring early to earn extra overs needed to bowl Clowne Town all out to secure maximum points.

Buxton went on to beat Swanwick Hall, away, securing the double over their nearest rivals to leave them needing a win in their final game of the season, at home to Selston to guarantee promotion. Swanwick Hall and Belper Meadows were to play their final games at a later date, but unable to overcome Buxton at the top of the table.

With arguably the strongest bowling attack in the league, backed up by a composed batting line-up capable of batting deep down the order and adding runs quickly, Buxton thirds were deserved winners with a record of Played 15, Won 11, Drawn 1, and Lost 2, with one game abandoned, They amassed 317 points to win the title by just four points over their nearest rivals.

Perhaps the most notable achievement by this side was regularly fielding two or three juniors each week with 11 U19s featuring across the title-winning season.

In particular, Bunting (10) and Sanchez (11) both made double figures in appearances, scoring over 200 runs combined, and taking 38 wickets between them.

Saturday also saw the penultimate weekend of the Derbyshire and Cheshire Cricket League.

The Division One Champions have already been crowned, as a win for Woodley extended their points total beyond any potential catch-up from second place Dove Holes.

Woodley won by seven wickets at Whaley Bridge while Dove Holes' hopes nosedived in a 16 run defeat at Hayfields.