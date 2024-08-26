Mickleover prove too strong for Buxton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Buxton 1st team travelled to Mickleover with hopes of a win against a strong inform team in Division 2 of the Derbyshire County Cricket League. With wet ground conditions and strong winds, the home team won the toss and put Buxton into bat.

After a steady start Buxton had yet another collapse of their own making with the only exception of Harry Griffin being caught off a stunning catch slip. At 80 for 8 and with only vice-captain Andrew Slater the recognised batter left, he played his most mature innings this season with cameos from Nick Allen and Eddy Donnelly taking Buxton to a somewhat respectable 159 all out off 41.3 overs.

The wind continued but the sun shone. Buxton kept tight overs and it looked as though by drinks the game might still be all to play for. Fran Slater, coming back from injury, was the pick of the bowlers for both sides, finishing with 9 overs, 5 maidens and 8 runs, no wickets though. Harry Griffin also bowled well with 5 overs for 13 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After drinks Mickleover took the game away from Buxton within a few overs after some controlled boundary hitting. D Walton with 62 not out and D Whitworth with 57 not out, putting on an unbeaten 3rd wicket partnership of 108 runs to win by 8 wickets. Buxton need at least 3 wins from 4 to stave relegation.

Nick Allen Buxton v Mickleover.

Buxton 2nd team stretched their lead at the top of Division 6 North to 19 points with a 7 wicket win over Apperknowle 1st team at home. Apperknowle scored 176 for 9 off their 45 overs, pick of the Buxton bowlers being Phil Slater with 3 wickets for 56 runs and Luke Tattersall with 3 wickets for 39 runs. In reply Buxton scored 177 for 3 off 31.5 overs, Zia Islam 80 runs and Joe Dowland 58 not out.

Buxton 3rd team also won on Saturday by 104 runs against bottom of the league South Wingfield 4th team in Division 8 North. Buxton are currently 4th in the table and stand a good chance of winning promotion if they can win their final games. Buxton batted first scoring a healthy 251 for 5 declared off 36 overs, Sam Longden 114 not out and Tom Blakeman 69 not out, in a 169 run unbeaten 6th wicket partnership. South Wingfield were all out for 147 runs off 33.4 overs, Ryder Bunting 5 wickets for 45 runs and man of the match Sam Longden taking 3 wickets for 36 runs.

With four games to go in Division 10 North, the Buxton 4th team are currently in 2nd place and looking a good bet for promotion. Up against Ashover Barbarians 3rd team and only 3 points behind Buxton, this game was always going to be tight, and so it proved. Ashover winning the toss batted first and scored 165 all out off 38 overs, Jake Sanchez for Buxton taking 3 wickets for 28 runs. Buxton in reply could only make 128 for 8 off their 38 overs, Barny Buston top scoring with 37 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, captain of the Womens 1st team hard ball Georgie Macey continued her prolific scoring with a quick 64 runs off 58 balls after last weeks ton. Playing Greenfield CC of Lancashire in Division 2 of the Cheshire Womens Cricket League, Buxton won the toss putting Greenfield in and scoring 116 for 2 off 35 overs. Buxton in reply 117 for 1 wicket off 20.1 overs.