Put into bat, the home side made 127-9 in their 40 overs, Alan Reynolds (30 not out), Chris Reynolds (27) and Ross McCormack (23) leading the way, Tom Cockshott with 4-29 off 12 overs.

In reply Hollinworth reached 131-5 in 27.2 overs, with Viqar Qureshi unbeaten on 32 and Waqar Ahmad 29 not out, Arran Benstead taking 3-23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Division One, all matches were played to their conclusion, with only one match being subject to Duckworth Lewis for a revised target owing to the rain.

Ross McCormack plays this drive for Buxworth on Saturday. Photo by John Fryer.

Broadbottom were put into bat by visiting Dove Holes and made 82 all out in 20 overs, Liam Dawson the only player to make double figures with 21. Dove's Sean Critchlow bowled 5-29.

In response, Dove's opening batsmen, Dan Gilbride and Ben Bagshaw, saw them home, aided by 32 extras from the Broadbottom bowling, winning by 10 wickets.

Advertisement

Hayfield CC hosted neighbours New Mills CC.

Advertisement

New Mills won the toss and elected to bat. They took 40.4 overs to hit 171, with Haydn Lucas top-scoring on 60.

Hayfield's Digby Evans bowling was on fire, with 6-24 with six maidens over 11.4 overs.

Hayfield suffered at the crease, and could only put on 74 in response as New Mills won by 97 runs.

Advertisement

Hazel Grove beat visiting Pott Shrigley by 51 runs.

Put into bat, Hazel Grove reached 198-7 with Tom Hodlinson top-scoring on 42.

Advertisement

Duckworth Lewis came into play with a revised target of 193 from 43 overs, but while they started well, they could only make 141, with Tom Hodlinson again on top with his bowling (5-36).

Newton were beaten by 25 runs at home to Tintwistle.

Advertisement

Tintwistle's batters started badly, with their opener Matthew Robinson out for a duck in the first over.

However, they rallied round and put on a total of 157, aided by a good knock from Tom Scott who top-scored on 48. Newton's Dylan Clements bowled well with 5-41.

In response, Newton struggled to 122.

Advertisement

Old Glossop were well beaten at home to Woodley by 189 runs.

Advertisement

Opting to bat, Woodley had a shaky start, with their opening batsman out for a duck on the first ball, his partner was out not long after, making just one run.

But Woodley dug deep and, thanks to Jamie Garde (78), Morgan Potgieter (64) and DyUn Heginbotham (50) they finished on 237-8.

Old Glossop's batters couldn't get going, and they ended on a disappointing 48 all out.

Over at Whaley Bridge CC, visitors Dinting CC won the toss and elected to bat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dinting struggled through their innings, making just 68 as Whaley bowlers Jake Higginbotham (4-23, 6 maidens) and Eddie Ford (3-11, 2 maidens) made their mark.

Despite starting badly, losing a wicket on the very first ball, the low target meant that Whaley soon reached 72-4 in 15.1 overs, taking the win by six wickets.