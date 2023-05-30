News you can trust since 1852
Harry Griffin ton keeps Buxton at the top after win over Darley Dale

In near perfect conditions, Buxton maintained their position at the top of Division Three North of the Derbyshire County Cricket League with an 83-run win against Darley Dale with Harry Griffin chalking up a century.
John Lomas
Published 30th May 2023, 17:26 BST- 1 min read
Put into bat by Darley Dale, Buxton lost both Bob Marsden and Martin Sollis early on.

But then a defiant partnership between Ram Goli and Harry Griffin restored order.

Ram got out just short of 50 again, for 46 runs including 10 fours.

Fran Slater in action as Buxton beat Darley Dale.Fran Slater in action as Buxton beat Darley Dale.
Fran Slater in action as Buxton beat Darley Dale.
Good support from captain Andrew Slater with 37 runs from 34 balls helped Griffin to go on and score an impressive 119 runs off 95 deliveries, including 17 fours and three sixes as Buxton finished on 267 all out off 44.1 overs.

In reply, Darley Dale good off to a solid start reaching 35 without loss off the first 10 overs.

The breakthrough came when Ram Goli took a good catch off the bowling of Kian Wilson dismissing the opener Sanderson for 20 runs.

Darley Dale tried to create some decent partnerships in chasing the Buxton total.

But wickets for all six bowlers, three for captain Andrew Slater and an economical 10 overs from Fran Slater meant Darley Dale finished well short on 184 all out off 40.2 overs.

Elsewhere, Buxton second XI defeated South Wingfield third XI by five wickets.

South Wingfield were bowled out for 115 off 38.4 overs, Lucas Tattersall taking four wickets for 25 runs.

In reply Buxton hit 118 for 5 off 32.4 overs, Matthew Poole with 31 runs, captain Tim Budd 30 runs and Mark Ainsley 26 runs.

