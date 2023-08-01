Griffin and Slater smash Buxton to victory over Darley Dale to stay top of the table

Put in by the opposition again on a drying wicket and slow very green outfield, Buxton got off to a steady start with the opening three batsmen adding 60 runs off the first 22 overs before the big hitters came to the crease and started smashing the ball around.

Harry Griffin recorded his 500 runs for the season with a spectacular 95 runs which included a 77 run partnership with Andrew Slater, who made 52 not out, including three sixes and six fours and a strike rate of 179.

Matt Whitehouse hit a rapid 30 to leave Buxton on 260-6 off their 45 overs.Buxton controlled the game from the first over in Darley Dale’s reply, who never got anywhere near the required rate and after 20 overs it was never achievable.

Andrew Slater - spectacular innings for Buxton.

Very controlled bowling from Fran Slater and Nick Allen and a decent spell from Tom Blakeman left the opposition on 135-9 off their 45 overs.

Elsewhere, Buxton second XI tied their game with South Wingfield thirrd XI. Alfie Bunting with 90 not out for Buxton.

Buxton won the toss and put Wingfield in to bat and they made 182-7 off their 40 overs. Anthony Crick made 58 not out and Keiran Robnson 40, William Annison taking 4-14.