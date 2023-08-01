News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Griffin and Slater smash Buxton to victory over Darley Dale to stay top of the table

Buxton's first XI maintained their top position in Division Three North of the Derbyshire Cricket League with a comfortable win against Darley Dale first XI by 125 runs.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 1st Aug 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 10:06 BST

Put in by the opposition again on a drying wicket and slow very green outfield, Buxton got off to a steady start with the opening three batsmen adding 60 runs off the first 22 overs before the big hitters came to the crease and started smashing the ball around.

Harry Griffin recorded his 500 runs for the season with a spectacular 95 runs which included a 77 run partnership with Andrew Slater, who made 52 not out, including three sixes and six fours and a strike rate of 179.

Matt Whitehouse hit a rapid 30 to leave Buxton on 260-6 off their 45 overs.Buxton controlled the game from the first over in Darley Dale’s reply, who never got anywhere near the required rate and after 20 overs it was never achievable.

Andrew Slater - spectacular innings for Buxton.Andrew Slater - spectacular innings for Buxton.
Andrew Slater - spectacular innings for Buxton.
Most Popular

Very controlled bowling from Fran Slater and Nick Allen and a decent spell from Tom Blakeman left the opposition on 135-9 off their 45 overs.

Elsewhere, Buxton second XI tied their game with South Wingfield thirrd XI. Alfie Bunting with 90 not out for Buxton.

Buxton won the toss and put Wingfield in to bat and they made 182-7 off their 40 overs. Anthony Crick made 58 not out and Keiran Robnson 40, William Annison taking 4-14.

Buxton struggled with their reply, losing wickets until Bunting and Jacob Blackwell (42) got a grip, just failing to win it at the death.

Related topics:BuxtonAndrew SlaterDarley Dale