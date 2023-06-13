It was a superb game of cricket with Glapwell deservedly winning in the end by three wickets.

Batting first on a true and firm Park surface, Ram Goli and Bob Marsden put on 46 for the first wicket against accurate bowling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martin Sollis (29) and Harry Griffin (31) batted solidly to leave Buxton on 175-4, but with overs running out big hitters Matt Whitehouse (31) and Andrew Slater (36) did not have enough time to build a big score, the innings closing on 214- 9 off their 45 overs, probably 25 short of a winning total.

Tight bowling from Nick Allen against Glapwell.

Glapwell's Steve Scott led the reply with a stylish 71, but two wickets apiece from Frankie Heathcote, Fran Slater and Nick Allen kept Glapwell in check.

At 146-7 Buxton were well placed to win the game, but the eighth wicket pair of George Unwin and Matt Page batted superbly and without giving a chance to win the game, Glapwell finishing on 220-7 off 41.2 overs.

However, Buxton seconds defeated Glapwell Colliery seconds by four wickets to remain top of the table.

Advertisement

Glapwell scored 179-7 from their 40 overs and in reply, Tom Blakeman with 57 not out, well supported by Sean Sutton (32) and Will Annison (24) saw Buxton to victory.

Advertisement

Buxton thirds enjoyed a five wicket victory over Codnor seconds. Joel Sanchez led the way with 3-16 when Buxton bowled and Rich Bunting's big hitting (42 not out) led to a convincing victory.