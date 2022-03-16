Derbyshire players sport the new kit.

Samurai, who have designed and supplied Derbyshire kits for a decade, have implemented their bold 'Push Forward' mentality into the creation of new sports and leisurewear for the county, making Derbyshire the first professional sports club to carry Samurai’s new logo.

As Derbyshire prepare for a new era under head of cricket, Mickey Arthur, the club’s Vitality Blast kit signals an intention to disrupt the status quo, with a geometric falcon proudly emblazoned across the shirt, homage to the famous Derby Cathedral and its nesting falcons, from which Derbyshire’s Twenty20 team name derives.

The 2022 campaign will see Derbyshire revert to a more traditional shade of cream for the LV= County Championship, with elements of the club’s tri-colour on the sleeves and trousers, while a fresh new range of training wear also retains links to the Derbyshire’s history as well as its future.

With the release of this new range, Derbyshire and Samurai have extended their innovative and long-standing partnership with Samurai also producing Derbyshire’s Royal London Cup kit, which is set to be released later this summer.

Derbyshire chief executive, Ryan Duckett, said: “Samurai’s rebrand gave us a unique opportunity to collaborate for a new set of kit and leisurewear unlike anything we’ve ever had before, and they have delivered with real quality.

“This is a close and long-standing partnership which stretches beyond the garments themselves.

“Samurai have listened to all of our ideas and requests for the kit and have produced a range which will not only look brilliant on the field, but also encompasses the identity and values of our community.

“The kits will be worn proudly by players and supporters alike, and it’s exciting to see us begin a new era for the club in such a striking way.”

Jack Dyson, Samurai head of brand marketing added: “Following our recent all-encompassing rebrand we were excited to see how we could bring a fresh and unique design to Derbyshire’s 2022 kits.

“The club embodies Samurai ’s 'Push Forward' mentality from the players’ dedication on the pitch to the fans’ unwavering loyalty for their team.