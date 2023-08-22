News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Eight wins out of eight for Buxton Ladies

After two more victories this week, in-form Buxton Ladies Hard Ball first XI are top of Cheshire Women's Cricket League Division Three with eight wins out of eight.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:33 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 15:33 BST

On Sunday against Didsbury seconds, Buxton were put into bat and a solid innings saw 33 for Smith, L. Phipps 15, D. Morris 17 not out and L. Slack 44 not out, finishing strongly on 148-6.

Buxton started well in the field with the captain taking two big wickets in the second over, setting the wheels in motion for Buxton to win.

With four catches in total and two run outs, Buxton bowled out the opposition for 91 in 25 overs to win by 57 runs.

H. Szostakowicz claimed 3-6 and K. Bunting 2-6.

Taking to the crease again on Monday night against Lindow Ladies second XI, Buxton bowled them out for 56 runs off 15.1 overs (F. Smith 5-9) and in reply scored the required runs off 13.5 overs and the loss of only two wickets (F. Smith 29 not out) to win by eight wickets.

Related topics:Buxton