Eight wins out of eight for Buxton Ladies
On Sunday against Didsbury seconds, Buxton were put into bat and a solid innings saw 33 for Smith, L. Phipps 15, D. Morris 17 not out and L. Slack 44 not out, finishing strongly on 148-6.
Buxton started well in the field with the captain taking two big wickets in the second over, setting the wheels in motion for Buxton to win.
With four catches in total and two run outs, Buxton bowled out the opposition for 91 in 25 overs to win by 57 runs.
H. Szostakowicz claimed 3-6 and K. Bunting 2-6.
Taking to the crease again on Monday night against Lindow Ladies second XI, Buxton bowled them out for 56 runs off 15.1 overs (F. Smith 5-9) and in reply scored the required runs off 13.5 overs and the loss of only two wickets (F. Smith 29 not out) to win by eight wickets.