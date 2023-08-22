After two more victories this week, in-form Buxton Ladies Hard Ball first XI are top of Cheshire Women's Cricket League Division Three with eight wins out of eight.

On Sunday against Didsbury seconds, Buxton were put into bat and a solid innings saw 33 for Smith, L. Phipps 15, D. Morris 17 not out and L. Slack 44 not out, finishing strongly on 148-6.

Buxton started well in the field with the captain taking two big wickets in the second over, setting the wheels in motion for Buxton to win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With four catches in total and two run outs, Buxton bowled out the opposition for 91 in 25 overs to win by 57 runs.

H. Szostakowicz claimed 3-6 and K. Bunting 2-6.