In a low-scoring match Dove won the toss and elected to field.

Whaley's batsmen struggled to get going and their wickets fell rapidly, only making 65 all out, thanks to some sharp bowling from Dove's Cory Flint (4-6), Dan Gilbride (3-31) and Sean Critchlow (2-12).

Dove made short work of their target, reaching 69-1 in 11.4 overs for an early finish and taking the full 20 points from the fixture, taking them to the top of the table.

Henry Holden is bowled by Sean Critchlow. Photo by John Fryer.

Hot on their heels are Woodley who won by seven wickets at New Mills.

Another low scoring fixture saw Mills win the toss and elect to bat first. However they could only put on 59 in 30 overs.

In response, Woodley got to 60-3 in 19 overs, winning the match for 18 points and trail Dove Holes by three points, Mills joining Newton in the relegation places.

Hayfield welcomed Dinting, where the home side won the toss and elected to field.

Dinting went into bat and had a steady start, but a back end collapse saw them finish on 152 (42.4 overs) aided by an impressive bowling display from Hayfield's James Adamson, who took 6-25.

Despite losing one of their opening batsmen early doors, Hayfield made a solid response, Russ Evans top-scoring on 54 runs, to reach 152-7 in 36 overs. Hayfield took the win by three wickets, and 19 points.

At Newton v Hazel Grove, the home side won the toss and elected to bat.

It didn't start well for Newton, losing their opening batsman in the first over, and their No.2 in the second over.

But No.3 Daniel Weston proved to be a more solid presence, taking them to 91 in 30.5 overs. Credit to Grove's bowlers Dominic North (5-19) and Lewis Rodgers (4-20) for keeping the score down

In response, Grove's batsmen seemed to be digging in, but lost five quick wickets (Dylan Clements taking 4-23). However, Hazel Grove ended on 97-5, taking the win by five wickets.

