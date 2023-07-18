Dove Holes lose top spot after rain abandonment
Away at Pott Shrigley, Dove Holes were put into bat and had made 46-4 in 25.1 overs when the rain ended the game. Shrigley were awarded nine points and Dove Holes seven.
That was just the opening needed for second-placed Woodley to leapfrog them into top spot. Away at Newton, the home side were asked to bat and made 171-9 with 62 for Jonny Mercer and Woodley's bowlers Jamie Kay (3-21) and Matt Senior (3-45) took three wickets each.
In response Woodley made 96-3 in 29 overs before play was stopped, winning by seven wickets under Duckworth Lewis and taking a crucial 17 points.
Hazel Grove are third after a 27 run win over Dinting.
Grove made 125-9 with 58 by Charlie Higson and San Kimber taking 4-19 from 12 overs, including six maidens.
DLS gave Dinting a revised target of 85 from 21 overs but could only make 57-8.
Hazel Grove bowler Tom Hodkinson took an outstanding 5-4 from four overs, including two maidens.
Hayfield made 124-5 before their clash with Broadbottom was abandoned.
Old Glossop's home game with New Mills was also abandoned after Mills had made 24-3 in 10.2 overs which was particularly annoying for Tom Lane who had already claimed 3-9.
It was the same story at Whaley Bridge where the home side had reached 104-1 in 29 overs before the game against Tintwistle was abandoned.
Division Two leaders High Lane saw their home game with Charlesworth and Chisworth abandoned after the visitors had made 47-2 in 20 overs and ended up with just eight points from it.
However, second-placed Stalybridge failed to take advantage as they lost their home clash with third-placed Chapel en le Frith by 73 runs.
Put into bat, Chapel made 141 in 37.4, Dave Cramner taking 5-35 from 10 overs.
But, in reply, Stalybridge were skittled for just 68 in 21.4. Chapel bowlers Dan Waterhouse took 5-33 from 11 overs and Aiden Theyer 4-30 from 10.4 overs.
Buxworth v Birch Vale and Thornsett and Dove Holes v Hollingworth were also both abandoned.