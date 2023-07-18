News you can trust since 1852
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Dove Holes lose top spot after rain abandonment

A rain abandonment saw Dove Holes lose their leadership of the Derbyshire and Cheshire Cricket League Division One on a weather-ravaged Saturday.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:23 BST- 2 min read

Away at Pott Shrigley, Dove Holes were put into bat and had made 46-4 in 25.1 overs when the rain ended the game. Shrigley were awarded nine points and Dove Holes seven.

That was just the opening needed for second-placed Woodley to leapfrog them into top spot. Away at Newton, the home side were asked to bat and made 171-9 with 62 for Jonny Mercer and Woodley's bowlers Jamie Kay (3-21) and Matt Senior (3-45) took three wickets each.

In response Woodley made 96-3 in 29 overs before play was stopped, winning by seven wickets under Duckworth Lewis and taking a crucial 17 points.

Ash Barrett on his way to 71 for Birch Vale at Buxworth before the rain abandonment. Picture by John Fryer.Ash Barrett on his way to 71 for Birch Vale at Buxworth before the rain abandonment. Picture by John Fryer.
Ash Barrett on his way to 71 for Birch Vale at Buxworth before the rain abandonment. Picture by John Fryer.
Most Popular

Hazel Grove are third after a 27 run win over Dinting.

Grove made 125-9 with 58 by Charlie Higson and San Kimber taking 4-19 from 12 overs, including six maidens.

DLS gave Dinting a revised target of 85 from 21 overs but could only make 57-8.

Hazel Grove bowler Tom Hodkinson took an outstanding 5-4 from four overs, including two maidens.

Hayfield made 124-5 before their clash with Broadbottom was abandoned.

Old Glossop's home game with New Mills was also abandoned after Mills had made 24-3 in 10.2 overs which was particularly annoying for Tom Lane who had already claimed 3-9.

It was the same story at Whaley Bridge where the home side had reached 104-1 in 29 overs before the game against Tintwistle was abandoned.

Division Two leaders High Lane saw their home game with Charlesworth and Chisworth abandoned after the visitors had made 47-2 in 20 overs and ended up with just eight points from it.

However, second-placed Stalybridge failed to take advantage as they lost their home clash with third-placed Chapel en le Frith by 73 runs.

Put into bat, Chapel made 141 in 37.4, Dave Cramner taking 5-35 from 10 overs.

But, in reply, Stalybridge were skittled for just 68 in 21.4. Chapel bowlers Dan Waterhouse took 5-33 from 11 overs and Aiden Theyer 4-30 from 10.4 overs.

Buxworth v Birch Vale and Thornsett and Dove Holes v Hollingworth were also both abandoned.

Related topics:DerbyshireWhaley Bridge