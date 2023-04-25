News you can trust since 1852
Dove Holes cruise to first day win over New Mills

Dove Holes cruised to a 96-run victory against visiting New Mills in their opening Derbyshire & Cheshire Cricket League Division One match.

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 25th Apr 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 13:55 BST

The Madin and Moss arena which was looking in fantastic condition as home captain Gregory lost the toss and Dove were asked to bat first.

Dove started brightly before losing their way as a testing New Mills bowling attack threatened to get on top.

The Dove Holes skipper had other ideas when he arrived at the wicket and took charge with a swift half century as Dove finished 188 all out - aided by 32 wides.

Mills' Tom Forder is bowled out for 15 by 14-year-old Theo Proctor. Photo by John Fryer.Mills' Tom Forder is bowled out for 15 by 14-year-old Theo Proctor. Photo by John Fryer.
Mills' Tom Forder is bowled out for 15 by 14-year-old Theo Proctor. Photo by John Fryer.
Opening bowlers Gilbride and Critchlow set the tone with a tight opening spell but the deadlock was broken by veteran Dave Cartledge who trapped the evergreen Stevens lbw for wicket 992.

Gemmell ran out the overseas amateur with a direct hit but the New Mills middle order valued their wicket as Dove toiled away in the hunt of victory.

Carter picked up wicket 993 and 994 as Dove turned the screw and it was left to Ben Bagshaw to pick up two wickets in two balls as Dove sealed an opening day win, claiming 19 points, as New Mills were 90 all out.

The Madin and Moss Player of the match was awarded to Jack Gregory.

Elsewhere, Hazel Grove beat visiting Whaley Bridge by two wickets, Dinting saw off Old Glossop by 161 runs, Pott Shrigley beat Newton by three runs in a tight, low-scoring affair, Hayfield won by five wickets at Tintwistle and Woodley CC, Cheshire, won by 91 runs against visiting Broadbottom.

