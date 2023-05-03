News you can trust since 1852
Champions Buxton are off the mark with thrilling finish against Quorndon in first win in Division Three

Promoted Buxton's first team won their first game of the Derbyshire County Cricket League Division Three season by 13 runs at The Park on Saturday against a strong Quarndon second team in an exciting finish.

By John Lomas
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Buxton won the toss and chose to bat and quick start from Ram Goli, hitting a fine 45, got them off to a great start.

At 71-1 Buxton were set for a big score, but a middle order collapse left them at 118-5.

A fine, hard-hitting 50 from Matt Whitehouse and a patient 21 from Kian Wilson repaired some of the damage, but Buxton would be disappointed to be bowled out for a second week running without using all their overs. Buxton finished on 194 all out off 41.5 overs.

Matt Whitehouse makes a half-century for Buxton.Matt Whitehouse makes a half-century for Buxton.
Quarndon got off to a steady start themselves with both openers getting themselves in and were well placed to win the game at 141-2.

But a controlled spell of off spin from Nick Allen (3 for 30) got Buxton back in the game.

Then fast and straight bowling from Frankie Heathcote (3 for 28) and Harry Griffin (2 for 30) saw wickets tumble and runs dry up.

In a very exciting finish Quarndon were bowled out for 181 off 42.1 overs, sparking celebrations both on and off the field for an important win and the first in the new division.

Buxton seconds’ game at Whittington Wanderers was abandoned due to heavy rain, Buxton making 109-7 in their 40 overs and Whittington 18-7 in 23.

The fourth team beat Butterley United II by seven wickets and the Womens' seconds hard ball team lost by six wickets to Langley Womens' first XI.​​​​​​

