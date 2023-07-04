Kelly Bunting, first team women’s captain at Buxton said: “We very much welcome the support from Wains Solicitors, which comes at a pivotal time for the club and women’s cricket in particular.

“Over the last few years we have seen a significant increase in girls and women interested in playing cricket in the town, whether that’s soft ball or hard ball.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our smart new kit helps lift the professionalism as we power ahead to become one of the leading clubs for women’s cricket in the High Peak.”

Buxton CC women with their new sponsored kit.

Kevin Worthington, Senior Partner at Wains Solicitors added: “We are proud to sponsor Buxton Cricket Club women’s sides.

“As a professional legal company since 1826, we were impressed by the professionalism and passion of the whole club that reflected our own values. When asked to sponsor, we had no hesitation in supporting this growing club that encourages all to enjoy cricket, whether playing or watching.”

Buxton Cricket Club have four women’s teams. The women’s first XI play in Division Three of the Cheshire Women’s Hard Ball League, while the 2nd XI play in Division 4 East of the Cheshire Women’s Hard Ball League.

Advertisement

The women’s softball first team play in the High Peak League and the women’s softball second team play in the Cheshire East League.

Advertisement

Girls cricket from ages five upwards with All Stars and Dynamos is also very popular.