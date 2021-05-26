Buxton win well but rain affects the DCCL

Adam Critchlow scored a fine century for Dove Holes on Saturday.

With skipper Andrew Slater winning the toss and putting the hosts into bat, Buxton then caused trouble throughout, particularly Nick Allen who took 4 for 31 to help reduce Wirksworth to 122-8 by the time the allotted 34 overs were up.

The reply saw Buxton lose two wickets but Slater and Max Bartholomew took control to see them home in the 29th over, Slater unbeaten on 27 and Bartholomew 49.

Buxton will host South Wingfield at The Park on Saturday.

Meanwhile, only seven games were possible in the Derbyshire & Cheshire Cricket League on Saturday during what was another rain-affected weekend.

In Division One, Dove Holes won the toss against Broadbottom and elected to bat first before being bowled out for 97.

Dom Perrin did most of the damage with 6-32.

Broadbottom won for the loss of three wickets thanks to 37 from Chris Cheetham-Roberts and an unbeaten 38 from Harrison Webb.

Newton won the toss and elected to bat first against Dinting, scoring 156 before being bowled out.

Daniel Weston hit 30 as Ryan Stringer and Tom Wyche took three wickets each.

Dinting cruised home for the loss of three wickets as Peter Hills scored 44* and Martyn Knight 94.

In Division Two, Hazel Grove won the toss at Old Glossop and elected to field, bowling their hosts out for 136.

Ben Whitehouse scored 70 as Dominic Nunn took 4-34 and Lewis Rodgers 3-23.

In a run chase that twisted and turned, Hazel Grove clinched a one wicket victory with 3-36 from Rob Adderley and 3-24 from Paul Littlewood weren’t enough for the home side to claim the final wicket.

In Division Three, Broadbottom won the toss against Chapel and elected to field, seeing their opponents score 166-8.

John Theyer scored 64 as Nick Courtney took 4-40.

Chapel then bowled out their hosts for 45 to claim a 121-run victory, thanks to a stunning six wickets for just four runs from Theyer.

Dove Holes won the toss at Hayfield and elected to bat first, racking up 241-6.

Adam Critchlow struck 114 with Zak Kelly taking 4-33.

Hayfield fell to 135 all out in reply, despite 36 from Julian Burgess and 40* from Max Richardson. Cory Flint took 3-43.

Newton won the toss at Hazel Grove and elected to field, seeing Hazel Grove end on 85-8.

Rhys Goodall and Mike Hyde took three wickets each.

Newton raced to a seven wicket victory inside 20 overs as Josh Cragg struck 36* from 20 balls.

Hollingworth won the toss against Pott Shrigley and elected to bat first scoring 167 before being bowled out.

Liam Belfield hit 67 and Muhammed Faiz 36 as Amit Kapoor took 5-41.