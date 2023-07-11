Buxton U11s book place in Border Cup final against unbeaten Ashover Barbarians

This success followed on from their 87-run league victory against Matlock and Cromford Meadows,

Batting first, Ashover were immediately put on the back foot with four wickets falling in the first four overs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite this, a spirited effort by the visitors took them to 127 off their 16 overs with only one more wicket falling.

Buxton U11s - into cup final.

In reply, Buxton started steadily before rapidly accelerating the scoring to reach 186 off 12 overs for the loss of a single wicket.

Nonetheless, Ashover kept up the fight and took two late wickets.

Despite this, the free-flowing Buxton side amassed 206-3 in their allotted overs to run out winners by 79 runs.

The attention now moves to the cup final against Ashbourne.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, last weekend the senior teams had mixed fortune in rain-affected games.

Advertisement

The senior first XI lost at home to Belper Amateurs by seven wickets in Derbyshire County League Division Three North.

But they remain top ahead of Glapwell by a single point.

Choosing to bat, Ram Goli made 31 but they were skittled out for just 77 in 19.4 overs. Andrew Slater (17) was the only other batsmen to make double figures and Tom Cope took 3-17. Belper reached 78-3 in 21.4 overs, Billy Deeming making 24 and Nicholas Allen taking 2-32.