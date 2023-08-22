Buxton stay top in nervous finish with narrow win at Ashover Barbarians

Buxton CC maintained their lead at the top of Division Three North of the Derbyshire Cricket League with a low-scoring nine run win against Ashover Barbarians on Saturday.

With just five games to go Buxton look favourites to get promoted, but they must win all their games.

Having previously beaten Ashover comfortably when they last played earlier in the season at home, this time at Ashover it was a very different game.

The conditions were dry and windy which you would have thought meant a high scoring game, but the pitch conditions were very soft with a slow and long outfield and a green wicket favouring the bowlers.Buxton won the toss and decided to bat, which was not a good idea on this wicket.

Buxton's Fran Slater took 8-14.

Other than a quick 21 runs from Andrew Slater, Buxton were all out for 73 off 26.2 overs.

Fearing the worse and under pressure, the team believed that on this wicket anything could happen.Ashover started well with 19 off the first two overs, but then spinner Fran Slater came on to bowl, took a wicket first ball and it was game on.

Buxton surrounded the bat with slips, gully, leg gully, silly mid-on and silly mid-off with helmets on and a very loud buoyant buzz.

Two spinners dried the runs up with Fran Slater and Nick Allen at both ends.Every ball felt like a wicket was about to fall. And so it proved as Ashover were bowled out for 64 off 19.3 overs.This was a fantastic team effort with epic bowling from Fran Slater who finished with 8-14 off 7.3 overs, some smart short catching from Martin Sollis to claim the last wicket and an exceptional display of wicketkeeping from Matt Whitehouse.

Buxton 2nd XI moved up to second place in Division Seven North of the Derbyshire League with a 56 run win against Riddings CC 2nd XI.

Buxton were put in to bat and made 163-6 off their 40 overs (Luca Bartlett 37, Joel Dowland 35 and Tom Blakeman 33).

In reply Riddings were 107 all out off 33 overs (Tom Blakeman 3-16 and Phil Slater 3-24).

Buxton 3rd XI moved up to third in Division Nine North of the Derbyshire League with a comfortable 69 run win against Clowne Town 4th XI.