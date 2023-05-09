Buxton seconds surge to top of the table with win over Belper Amateurs

Buxton II were at home against Belper Amateurs II in the Derbyshire County League Division Seven North and won by 57 runs to go top.

Buxton were put into bat on a wet wicket and the Belper seam attack proved difficult early on, with Bagshaw, Poole and Marsden all falling relatively cheaply - the latter unfortunate to be run out by a direct hit.

When Jacob Blackwell was also out, the Bucks were in trouble at 40-4 in the steady drizzle.Tom Blakeman and Tim Budd (49) began to slowly rebuild, taking the score to 66 before Blakeman fell lbw, following which Budd and Joel Sanchez (27) produced a crucial partnership of 63 which looked sufficient to make the home side favourites.

Gareth Crispin on his way to 58 not out for Buxton thirds.

The tail also wagged with Chris Hazelhurst contributing 23 in even time and the innings closed at a satisfactory 167-7 off 40 overs.The Belper response started positively in difficult conditions and, despite a hostile opening spell from Lucas Tattersall and Blackwell, they were up with the run rate at 70-2 at the interval. However, the bowling and fielding remained sharp and a superb run out between Blakeman and Bagshaw was followed by a double wicket maiden from Phil Slater (4-23) which effectively turned the game.

With two wickets each from Will Annison and Chris Hazelhurst, Belper were eventually bowled out for 110 off 34 overs.

The 27 points for victory have taken the Bucks to the top of the division ahead of Saturday's trip to Stanton.

Buxton thirds were also playing Pilsley and Clay Cross II on the Green Lane ground in Derbyshire County League Division Nine North.

Buxton were looking for a good result, but rain interfered with the game, and they decided to declare early to get a result.

It didn’t quite go to plan with the result called as a draw.

Buxton made 186-3 off 31 overs (Gareth Crispin 58 not out, Luca Bartlett 84 not out) and Pilsley were 59-5 off 31 overs.