Losing the toss, Buxton were put in to bat on a drying wicket after heavy overnight rain and quickly got the scoreboard ticking over.

The strong winds hampered the batsmen’s progress, but did not stop Ram Goli from scoring 108 runs in 106 deliveries, which included four sixes and eleven fours.

Matt Whitehouse supported Goli with 34 runs before being stumped in a 79 run partnership.

Rami Goli - 108 runs in 106 deliveries for Buxton.

Nick Allen with 19 runs also contributed with the bat ensuring Buxton ended their 45 overs on 253 for nine wickets.

Marehay never stood a chance against tight disciplined bowling in reply and were all out for 114 off 33 overs.

Nick Allen was the pick of the Buxton bowlers with four wickets for 26 runs off 10 overs.

Young Lucas Tattersall, in only his second game for the team, impressed with two wickets and some quick bowling.

Elsewhere, the Buxton Women’s Hard Ball first team defeated Lindlow Ladies second XI in Division Three of the Cheshire Women’s League by eight wickets to give them their fourth consecutive league win of the season.

Buxton won the toss and chose to field. Lindlow scored 20 runs before wickets tumbled through Buxton’s strong bowling attack and were all out for 57 runs (Lydia Slack 3-13).

A solid batting performance by Buxton and 19 extras from Lindlow made it a comfortable win.

Club chairman Bob Marsden summed up the campaign so far with high praise, saying: “What a brilliant first half of the season!

“The women’s Hard Ball first team are unbeaten, the women’s second team are top and the softball first team are second in their league.

“The Saturday seniors teams have the first team top and the seconds and thirds both second in their leagues.