Buxton are too good for visitors Cutthorpe

Bob Marsden's half century aided Buxton's win.

The win was Buxton’s first since the opening game of the season and came after captain Andrew Slater had called for more quality in the team’s batting.

And after seeing off Cutthorpe’s total of 145-7, Slater was delighted.

He said: “We kept them in check with the ball and then batted more carefully.

"We need to consistently build a good platform as we did on Saturday by not losing early wickets, building partnerships and running better. We hope for more progress and another victory at Wirksworth and Middleton on Saturday.”

Fran Slater conceded just 13 runs off his ten overs, while debutant Steve Green took two wickets. Buxton's openers Bob Marsden (53) and Matt Poole (33) then put on 74 for the first wicket and before Andrew Slater with (39*) brought victory with five overs to spare.

Buxton 2s were bowled out cheaply at Heanor on a difficult wicket.

Skipper Dave Belfield said: "Losing an important toss made things difficult on a tricky wicket with low bounce. However, we made things harder for ourselves in losing wickets through poor running.

"Whilst fielding it was evident the Heanor batsmen knew any ball could have their number on so they played aggressively in full knowledge there was never enough on the board to trouble them. We need to apply ourselves better and rekindle the fighting spirit we've had for a couple of years."