CRICKET: Buxton get important win against Quarndon

Buxton won the toss and chose to bat. A quick start from Ram Goli, hitting a fine 45, got Buxton off to a great start. At 71 for 1 Buxton were set for a big score but a middle order collapse left them at 118 for 5.

A fine hard-hitting 50 from Matt Whitehouse and a patient 21 from Kian Wilson repaired some of the damage, but Buxton should be disappointed to be bowled out for a second week running without using all their overs. Buxton finished on 194 all out off 41.5 overs.

Quarndon got off to a steady start themselves with both openers getting themselves in and were well placed to win the game at 141 for 2. But a controlled spell of off spin from Nick Allen (3 for 30) got Buxton back in the game. Then fast and straight bowling from Frankie Heathcote (3 for 28) and Harry Griffin (2 for 30) saw wickets tumble and runs dry up. In a very exciting finish Quarndon were bowled out for 181 off 42.1 overs sparking celebrations both on and off the field. An important win and the first in the new division.

Matt Whitehouse scoring 50 runs for Buxton