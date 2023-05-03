CRICKET: Buxton get important win against Quarndon
Buxton 1st team won their first game of the season at the Park last Saturday against a strong Quarndon 2nd team in an exciting finish.
Buxton won the toss and chose to bat. A quick start from Ram Goli, hitting a fine 45, got Buxton off to a great start. At 71 for 1 Buxton were set for a big score but a middle order collapse left them at 118 for 5.
A fine hard-hitting 50 from Matt Whitehouse and a patient 21 from Kian Wilson repaired some of the damage, but Buxton should be disappointed to be bowled out for a second week running without using all their overs. Buxton finished on 194 all out off 41.5 overs.
Quarndon got off to a steady start themselves with both openers getting themselves in and were well placed to win the game at 141 for 2. But a controlled spell of off spin from Nick Allen (3 for 30) got Buxton back in the game. Then fast and straight bowling from Frankie Heathcote (3 for 28) and Harry Griffin (2 for 30) saw wickets tumble and runs dry up. In a very exciting finish Quarndon were bowled out for 181 off 42.1 overs sparking celebrations both on and off the field. An important win and the first in the new division.
Buxton 2nd XI were playing away at Whittington Wanderers, however the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. In other games involving Buxton, the 4th team beat Butterley United 2nd XI by 7 wickets and the Womens 2nd XI hard ball team lost by 6 wickets to Langley Womens 1st XI.