County Cup takes the spotlight in Hope Valley Football League

It was County Cup weekend in the Hope Valley Football League

Just three league fixtures were played across the two divisions this weekend as the return of the Derbyshire FA County Cups took centre stage.

The county cup is a fantastic way to show those involved with grassroots football that the Hope Valley League possesses quality in abundance, and this weekend only strengthened this position. Here’s how all of our competing sides got on this weekend.

The Premier Division saw 3 league fixtures ahead, and we begin at AFC Dronfield who welcomed a very much in-form Gamesley FC. Gamesley arrived off the back of an impressive 6-0 win over Furness Vale, with AFC Dronfield still licking their wounds clean after their heavy defeat at Dove Holes.

Gamesley have started their first campaign in the Premier Division well and showed no signs of slowing down this weekend. Josh Bridge opened the scoring in the 5th minute, making it 4 goals in 3 for the Gamesley man now. Michael Dewhurst doubled the deficit 4 minutes later, which allowed Gamesley a 2-0 lead going into the break.

Dewhurst completed his brace almost immediately after the first whistle of the second half blew, with Cameron Tetlow making it 4 just 4 minutes later. Mason Davies and Jack Rawding joined to scorers list, before Thomas Kay capped off an exemplary display for Gamesley who finished the game as 7-1 winners, who move into 2nd place in the Premier Division table as a consequence.

Dove Holes will have to wait a little longer for their entrance into the Derbyshire Cup but were in league action this weekend against the men from down the A6, the 19th Hole. Another 7-1 win was recorded as Dove blew the 19th Hole apart and strengthened their claim to the Premier Division throne.

Ben Bagshaw, James Gemmell, Dan Gilbride, Aaron Hodgkinson, Kieran Potter, Liam Ruddick and Adam Sircar all chipped in to provide Dove with the goals, which shows that this squad has talent all over the pitch as the goals came from seven separate players. Peter Richardson’s goal for the 19th Hole proving merely a consolation on the day. Dove now top the Premier League table, but are being followed closely by last years winners, Chapel Town FC, who possess a game in hand over their local rivals.

With Dove winning and moving into pole position, Chapel Town needed a good result against Furness Vale and would have to get it away from home. The phrase ‘anything you can do, we can do better’ is very much necessary in this report, as Chapel ran riot at Furness Vale COGS Field by hitting the Vale for 8. Lewis Coates opened the scoring in the 12th minute, before Joey Hollamby doubled their lead 10 minutes later.

Josh Edwards made it 3 before the break, and Lewis Coates completed his brace 8 minutes into the second half. Joey Hollamby got his second of the day on the 65th minute mark, with Josh Wood getting his name amongst the scorers 9 minutes later. Hollamby completed his hat-trick with 2 minutes left to play, making his total goals for the season an impressive 6 in just 4 games played. Chapel now sit in third place but can join Dove Holes at the top should they win their game in hand.

Bamford kicked off the Derbyshire Cup action this weekend as they welcomed Central Midlands Alliance Division 1 West side Rowsley 86 to the rec. Rowsley have been a sleeping giant in previous seasons and came so close to promotion last year. They proved too much for Bamford on the day as they defeated them 3-0 to progress to the next round of the cup. The scorers for Rowsley will be familiar to some, as all 3 were no strangers to the division and are ex-players through the now disbanded FC Matlock! Luke Crapper, Marcel Diekmann and Lewis Gelsthorpe all proved that they remember the division well indeed.

Our final game involving a Premier Division side saw Hayfield begin their cup venture against Central Midlands Alliance Premier Division side Glapwell FC.

There has always been a misconception surrounding squads in the Hope Valley Football League and that they wouldn’t face off well against Central Midlands clubs, but this was well and truly squashed if this fixture was anything to go by. Hayfield easily fended off Glapwell with a fantastic 4-0 victory that sent a statement out to the rest of the competitors in the cup.

George Howell, Ethan Lumb and Joe Armstrong provided Hayfield with a 3-0 lead before half time, with the Hayfield Hitman Armstrong completing his brace in the 52nd minute. Hayfield are sure to be feared by whoever draws them in the competition next.

The A Division saw all of it’s league fixtures replaced with county cup fixtures, with the first being an ‘in-house’ match. Blazing Rag welcomed Tideswell in a game that was played just under a month ago in the league. Tideswell won the league fixture and can boast a double win now after they saw out a tense game as 3-2 winners. A close first half saw both teams enter the break goalless, but a Reuben Roberts brace kept the game tense before Joshua Hall sealed the deal and confirmed Tideswell’s name into the hat for the next round.

The second ‘in-house’ county cup fixture allowed Calver and Fairfield the opportunity to progress. Fairfield got their first win of the campaign last weekend and look to have finally settled in together as a squad as the defeated Calver to join Tideswell in the following round. Finnley Sheldon opened the scoring, before Sam Mycock doubled their lead in the 78th minute. Rob Littlewood grabbed one back for Calver, but it was too late to inspire what would have been a fantastic comeback.

Dove Holes Reserves have been in scintillating form so far this season, with 3 wins and 2 draws maintaining a perfect start. They travelled to the town of Cromford, and would be looking to start their own revolution, but in the form of football and not industrial! Cromford and Wirksworth Town Development ply their trade in the Central Midlands Alliance Division 2 and discovered that the Hope Valley A Division is not a division to be taken lightly as they lost 5-0 on home soil. An obligatory Ryan Bradd brace, followed by goals from Rhys Bramwell, Alfie Bunting and Lewis Challenger-Smith allowed Dove to glide into the next round.

Hayfield Reserves also faced off against opposition from a different league as they met with Langwith Whitestar of the Nottinghamshire Senior League. Langwith will be in contention for the longest distance travelled for a fixture this weekend in the area, as they completed the roughly 75-mile round trip to Chapel Leisure Centre.

Their journey was almost a successful one, as Max Reeves and Jordan Turek ensured Langwith entered the break 2-1 up with Daniel Levine’s goal for Hayfield keeping them in the tie. However, Seth Padkin and Ashley Barrett made Langwith’s journey home feel even longer as they clawed Hayfield back into the game and over the finish line as winners, where they join Dove Holes Reserves, Fairfield and Tideswell in the next round.

Rowsley 86 will have wanted to complete a double cup victory on the day as their first team beat Bamford in the Divisional Cup North.

Their development side would have to overcome a very strong Chapel Town Reserves if they wanted to achieve this, however. Chapel travelled down the A6 to Rowsley with only a win on their mind, and they proved too much for Rowsley on the day. Owen Berry opened the scoring, with Alfie Ellis and William Porter tripling their lead before Rowsley’s Lincoln Slater gave the reds a lifeline at half time. Ellis got his second and Chapel’s fourth in the 66th minute, completing what would evidently be a clean sweep for the A Division sides competing against external opponents.

Hathersage travelled to Tintwistle in the final cup game of the weekend to face off against their second team. Hathersage are without a win in the league so far this season and will have been desperate to have something to smile about come 5pm. They left Tintwistle with lots to smile about, as they defeated the home side 3-2 and kept their cup dreams alive by entering the next round and making a fantastic account of themselves and the league whilst they did so.