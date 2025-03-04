Championship amateur boxing returns to Whaley Bridge
The High Peak Championship Belts to be contested on the 29th March 2025 at Warriors Ringstone Gym in Bingswood, Whaley Bridge, are the Light Middleweight and Middleweight High Peak Championship Belts.B
oth belts have been sanctioned by the World Ring Sports Association Boxing clubs from around the area will be descending on Whaley Bridge to take part in a night of Amateur Boxing.
The two title fights will be contested by Liam Burke from Warriors and Cameron Rankin from Simply Matched . Liam Burke has a wealth experience having been English Bare Knuckle Champion back in 2023 and has recovered from an ankle injury to get himself back into championship condition.
The Middleweight Belt will be the final of three championship fights between Johnny Lowe of Warriors and Jayden Mann of Simply Matched.The first fight was a highly contested draw at the Whaley Bridge Gym , the second fight held in Swadlincote, Jayden‘s home Town, was a highly disputed fight victory to Jayden who claimed the High Peak Middleweight Championship Belt.Jayden has put the Belt on the line to fight Johnny again on Johnny‘s home territory of Whaley Bridge which will be another classic technical encounter.
There are 15 other fights throughout the event comprising under 16s Juniors and both Ladies and Men’s senior Boxing and Kickboxing athletesThe gym has a maximum capacity to hold 150 spectators and tickets have to be pre-purchased for any locals who want to watch some classic Championship Amateur Boxing.
Tickets are priced at £15 and have to be purchased from Ian Nolan 07790 544269 the Fight Promoter and owner of The Warriors. Doors open at 4pm