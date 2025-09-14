Champions start with a bang in Hope Valley Amateur Football League

Defending champions Chapel Town started the season with a 7-1 win.

The second week of league action got underway with some teams fulfilling their first fixture of the campaign. Here’s all the action from the Hope Valley Amateur Football League from this weekend.

Our first game saw the reigning champions, Chapel Town FC, begin their title defence at home to Furness Vale. Furness will have been itching to put last week’s loss behind them but would have to defeat the best team from last season to do so. As all good champions do, Chapel started with a bang and won their opening game 7-1. Braces from Lewis Coates, Joey Hollamby and Josh Edwards sealed the deal, with Jimmy Pickford also getting in amongst the scorers.

Gamesley started their season strong with a 4-2 victory over Bamford and the new boys had another tough fixture lined up as they played Buxworth at home for the first time this season. Buxworth arrived after their 3-0 win against AFC Dronfield on the opening day, with both teams looking to build off their strong starts. A close game was anticipated and the result only confirmed this further. A 1-1 draw saw each team leave with a point, protecting their unbeaten records thus far.

The 19th Hole beat Furness Vale on their opening day, and the travelling Bamford were determined to put their recent loss behind them and generate some momentum going forward. An 8-goal thriller was the result, with Bamford driving back home with all 3 points after a 5-3 victory. A Dan Iball brace and a goal from Harri Sleigh wasn’t enough for the 19th Hole to secure any points, but the close nature of the game will be positive for the men from Buxton.

Dove Holes began their campaign after narrowly missing out on the Premier Division title last season. Hayfield were their opponents, which provided Dove with a phenomenal test straight off the bat. Hayfield’s campaign began with a 3-0 victory over Chapel Town in the Dore Shield final, meaning that this fixture was already catching several eyes as a potential 6-pointer. Dove proved too strong for Hayfield in the end as they professionally saw out a 3-1 victory. Dan Gilbride, Jacob Lumbert and Liam Ruddick’s goals secured the points, with Elliot Bronsword’s goal proving to be just a consolation come the final whistle.

The A Division had all ten sides in action this weekend and has never looked more competitive. Buxworth Reserves returned home to Western Lane this weekend with the hangover from last week’s game at Calver still fresh. A response was needed against Youlgrave who also lost their opening day fixture, and what a response from Buggy it was as they hit Pommie for six and got their first 3 points of the season as the match finished 6-2. Joe Bishop and Finlay Rodgers each got a brace, with Lyle Smith and Benjamin Stanton finishing off the scoring for Buxworth.

Calver started their campaign in style with a 9-1 victory and showed no signs of slowing down as they defeated Fairfield FC 7-1 to maintain their top of the table status. Calver have now scored 16 goals in 2 games and only conceded 2. The first half looked like it was going to be a very tense game as Tom Grant and Henry Flude kept the score at 2-1 to the away side. A second half onslaught saw Ayr Barker score 2, Tom Grant grabbing his second, as well as James and Rob Littlewood also adding their names to the scoresheet. Calver now sit top of the league with a mammoth goal difference!

Hathersage lost their opening fixture against Blazing Rag, and Chapel Town Reserves were their next challenge. A game decided by a single goal, Hathersage will have to wait at least another week to get their first set of points onto the board. Chapel made it 2 wins from two with a 3-2 victory. Jake Grisdale, Owen Berry and James Tighe were all hit the net and helped give maximum points to their team on the day.

Hayfield Reserves and Dove Holes Reserves mimicked their first team’s fixture this weekend, and it was a double sweep for Dove Holes as an entity! Callum Holmes and Ryan Bradd edged Dove to the win as Hayfield’s Daniel Levine’s goal was not enough to get anything out of the evidently close contest.

The final game saw Tideswell United welcome Blazing Rag. Rag started the season with a fantastic win over Hathersage, with Tideswell narrowly losing to Hayfield Reserves. Tideswell will be looking to go back up into the Premier Division this season, and the 4-2 win over Blazing Rag will help their cause.