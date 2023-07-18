Jessica Limb of Chesterfield and Vivienne Milburn of Great Longstone – both competing on behalf of Helen Atkin Group Buxton Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) – achieved outstanding performances against riders from across the UK at the RDA National Championships at Hartpury College, Gloucestershire, from July 14 to 16.

Jessica, who was riding Hexden Dancing Stranger, achieved second place in the Dressage Championship Grade 7 Canter Open, the Dressage Freestyle to Music Grade 7 Canter Open and the Best Turned Out Senior classes. Vivienne, who was riding Hercules, scored a second place in the Grade 6 Walk and Trot class.

Both women will now go forward to compete at the British Dressage Para Dressage championships, which will held once again at Hartpury College, on August 23 and 24.

Jessica Limb receives a well-deserved accolade for her success at the RDA National Championships. Photo: Janette Sykes

Janine Frost, Chairperson of Helen Atkin Group RDA, said: “Both Jess and Vivienne rode brilliantly to achieve incredible results, and everyone in our dedicated team is absolutely thrilled that they have qualified for an even more challenging event to be staged next month by British Dressage.

“It’s a great honour for our riders to compete so successfully at national level, and everyone at Helen Atkin Group Buxton Riding for the Disabled is incredibly proud of them. Many hours of practice and preparation go on behind the scenes in the run up to competitions like these, so huge praise and thanks are due to everyone involved.”

Helen Atkin Group Buxton RDA is a voluntary group providing riding therapy for local disabled children and adults using selected horses and ponies based at Buxton Riding School, Fern Farm, London Road, Buxton.

New volunteers are always welcome, so if you would like to help and want to know more, please contact Deborah Ward on 07940 516060 or email [email protected].

Vivienne Milburn and Hercules at the RDA National Championships. Photo: Janette Sykes

