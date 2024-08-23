Buxton tennis players at Wimbledon

By Carol Taylor
Contributor
Published 23rd Aug 2024
Buxton Tennis Club member, Caleb Wales, and his doubles partner, James Galloway Booth, reached the national finals of Play Your Way to Wimbledon.

Caleb and James recently achieved every aspiring tennis player's dream - to win matches on the world famous Wimbledon courts. After a series of hard fought local and regional rounds of the Play Your Way to Wimbledon tournament, they earned their place to compete at the national finals.

Both played brilliantly to win their first two matches and reach the quarter finals, before narrowly losing (6-2; 7-5) to the eventual tournament winners. Playing at Wimbledon in front of a crowd was a great experience for both of them, which they say helped them to raise their game and dig deep.

Both Caleb and James learnt to play tennis as Juniors at Buxton Tennis Club and the club are very proud of their achievements.

Caleb and James at the national finals of Play Your Way to Wimbledon

Buxton Tennis Club welcomes junior members and their parents and has a regular Sunday morning coaching programme. This is run by Level 4 LTA coach, Pete Ledbetter, for youngsters from Year 1 to Year 13, with a new block starting on September 8th. Memberships and coaching for adults are also available.

For details, see the club website www.buxtontennisclub.co.uk.

