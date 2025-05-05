Buxton pull off memorable win against Sandiacre Town

Buxton Cricket Club 1st XI 2025

Buxton 1st XI pulled off a memorable and hard-fought victory against Sandiacre Town on Saturday in Division 2 of the Derbyshire County Cricket League, overcoming early setbacks with the bat and a strong opposition opening partnership to register a commanding win at home.

Batting first on a good surface, Buxton’s innings got off to a stuttering start as they lost early wickets and struggled to build momentum. At the 23-over drinks break, the scoreboard read a concerning 49 for 4, and it looked like a below-par total might be on the cards.

Enter Zia Ul Islam and Harry Griffin, the latter bravely batting with a broken thumb. What followed was nothing short of remarkable. The pair stitched together a superb partnership of over 160 runs, possibly a club record, mixing intelligent strike rotation with controlled aggression. Zia’s stroke play was elegant and assertive, while Griffin anchored the innings with admirable poise and grit, especially given his injury.

With a solid platform finally in place, Andrew Slater added late fireworks, swinging freely in the closing overs to contribute a valuable 20-plus cameo. Buxton closed their innings on a strong 258 for 5 from their allotted 45 overs, a total that looked unlikely at the halfway mark.

In response, Sandiacre began their chase with intent. Their openers set a solid foundation, adding over 100 runs for the first wicket. Despite probing spells from Frankie Heathcote and Harry Griffin, the early breakthrough proved elusive, and Buxton found themselves on the back foot once more.

But after the drinks interval, the momentum dramatically shifted. Buxton’s spinners took charge of the game, applying pressure and taking key wickets at regular intervals. What had seemed like a smooth chase quickly became a steep uphill climb for the visitors, as the required run rate crept above 10 per over.

A spirited half-century from Sandiacre’s number 7 kept the contest alive and pushed Buxton deep into the final overs, but the task proved too great. Buxton’s bowlers held their nerve, and the fielding unit backed them up with sharp catches and disciplined ground work.

In the end, Sandiacre fell short, and Buxton emerged deserved winners, Nick Allen taking 5 wickets for 55 runs off his 10 overs, a victory built on resilience, individual brilliance, and collective belief.

Speaking after the match, skipper Matt Whitehouse praised the character shown by his side: “To come back from 49 for 4 and put up 258, then turn the game around after their 100-run opening stand, says a lot about the heart in this team. Zia and Harry were outstanding with the bat. The spinners changed the game for us.”

Buxton will look to carry this momentum into their next fixture as they continue to build a strong campaign.

Buxton 2nd XI lost to Darley Dale 2nd XI in Division 5 North by 105 runs. Batting first Darley Dale amassed 206 for 1 off their 45 overs. In reply Buxton were all out for 101 in 42.3 overs.

Buxton 3rd XI also lost, but by 7 wickets to Whittington Wanderers 1st XI in Division 8 North. Buxton batting first were all out for 109 off 33.4 overs, captain Sam Longden top scored with 32 runs. Whittington knocked off the winning runs in 19.5 overs ending on 112 for 3.

Buxton 4th XI played on Bank Holiday Monday against Eckington 3rd XI in Division 9 North. Eckington batted first making 223 for 6 off their 40 overs, in reply Buxton could only manage 147 for 7 off 40 overs, so a drawn game and a valuable 7 points for Buxton.

Buxton 5th XI won their first ever game away at Butterley United 2nd XI in Division 10 North. Buxton won the toss and put Butterley in, making 109 for 5 off 40 overs. Buxton in reply 112 for 3 off 25 overs.