Buxton move to top of the table

On a blistering summer day tailor-made for cricket, Buxton 1st XI hosted Clowne Town 1st XI for the first time, in a Division Two encounter that marked Clowne’s inaugural match post-relegation.

A sun-baked outfield and flat wicket promised runs, and the conditions didn’t disappoint.

Captain Whitehouse, continuing his near-flawless toss record (4 out of 5 this season), had no hesitation in batting first on a road of a pitch. What followed, however, was a testing start for the hosts.

Clowne Town began brilliantly, bowling with discipline and fire in the opening 12 overs. Buxton were rocked early, Joel Sanchez fell cheaply, miscuing a sharp caught and bowled. Australian import Corey Griffin was dismissed in similar fashion. A struggling Harry Griffin, nursing an injury, punched one to point. Buxton were reeling at 3 down for under 35.

With Clowne smelling blood, skipper Matt Whitehouse strode to the crease and delivered a captain’s innings. Commanding and fluid, he blasted a composed 73, swinging the momentum back Buxton’s way. At the other end, Ben Marsden continued his stellar season, anchoring the innings with intelligent stroke play. He reached the 80s before an ambitious run saw him barbecued at the non-striker’s end for 81.

Enter Andrew Slater. In true T20 style, he unleashed a flurry of boundaries in a brutal display of power hitting, 44 runs off roughly half as many balls faced. Buxton powered to an imposing 249 for 7 from their 45 overs, a total that reflected a well-crafted and mature team innings.

Buxton’s defence started cautiously, with Frankie Heathcote settling into a rhythm and grabbing an early wicket. Then came Fran Slater, initially expensive, but what followed was a spell of spin bowling that completely locked Clowne down. He applied relentless pressure, turning the screws with every over.

Corey Griffin and Nick Allen joined the spin party, tightening the noose around Clowne’s middle and lower order. With no room to breathe, Clowne’s chase never ignited, and they limped through their innings without ever seriously threatening. Clowne Town ending on 185 all out off 42.5 overs.

A complete performance from Buxton on their home turf, which is fast becoming a fortress. With this convincing win, they solidify their position at the top of a competitive Division Two table.

Buxton 2nd XI in Division 5 North played away at Clowne Town 2nd XI losing by 99 runs. Batting first Clowne Town made 278 for 4 off 45 overs. Buxton all out for 179 off 44.2 overs, Angus Allen 35 runs and Joel Dowland 30 runs.

Buxton 3rd XI won by 72 runs in Division 8 North against Hundall 2nd XI. Buxton batted first knocking 248 runs for 9 off 40 overs, S. Longden 84 and J. Blackwell 60. Hundall were all out for 176 runs off 37.3 overs.

Buxton 4th XI ‘s game was drawn in Division 9 North. Buxton won the toss and put Pilsley & Clay Cross 2nd XI into bat where they made 160 for 5 off 40 overs, top of the bowlers Sophie Tremble with an impressive 8 overs, 3 wickets for 16 runs. In reply Buxton reached 99 for 7 off their 40 overs.

Buxton 5th XI won another game in Division 10 North, this time at home (Great Longstone) to Ashover Barbarians 3rd XI. Buxton won the toss and put Ashover into bat, where they scored 124 all out off 23.5 overs, Top marks for Scott Mackenzie with 4 for 17 off his 7.5 overs supported by Mathew Eyre with 3 wickets for 35 runs. Buxton in reply reached the winning runs off 25.3 overs with 125 for 2, Alastair Bearman top scoring with 69 runs.

Buxton womens 1st XI hardball were at home on Sunday playing against a strong Woodley Cricket Club 1st XI in Division 3 East of the Cheshire Womens Cricket League. Buxton batted first and all out for 147 off 27.2 overs. C. McClurg top scoring with 24 runs. Woodley won by 6 wickets making 148 for 4 off 27.4 overs.