Buxton move to second in Division 2 after outstanding player performances

Buxton appeal for LBW against Marehay

Saturday’s fixtures saw Buxton 1st XI host struggling Marehay 2nd XI in Division 2 of the Derbyshire County Cricket League and with all eyes on promotion to Division 1 next season the stage was set.

Buxton, having won the toss, elected to bat first on a damp wicket with a dry forecast for the rest of the day.

The innings began promisingly, with Matt Poole and Joel Sanchez seeing off a fiery opening spell from the visitors’ However with just 18 runs on the scoreboard Joel Sanchez was caught behind for 7. Two more wickets fell cheaply, with overseas player Corey Griffin unfortunately run out first ball followed by opener Poole the next over bowled for 7.

What followed was pure class from Harry Griffin and Zia Ul Islam as between them they put on a 118 run partnership, Griffin bowled for 73 runs and Ul Islam caught behind for 78. Buxton finished with 225 for 7off 45 overs.

Marehay were no match for the Buxton bowlers and deserved their bottom of the league place. Allout for 108 runs in 34.5 overs. Pick of the Buxton bowlers Corey Griffin with 4 wickets for 28 runs and an outstanding bowling spell from Fran Slater finishing with 10 overs, 5 maidens, 3 wickets for 10 runs.

Buxton 2nd XI lost away to Swanwick Hall 1st XI in Division 5 North of the Derbyshire County Cricket League. Buxton won the toss and elected to field, reducing Swanwick to 143 all out off 30.4 overs, Umair Ali taking 6 wickets for 42 runs off his 10 overs. Buxton in reply all out for 101 off 32.2 overs ended a disappointing day.

Buxton 3rd XI lost to Shipley Hall 2nd XI by 6 wickets. Buxton 189 for 7 off 40 overs, Tom Crispin 41 runs and Luca Bartlett 40 runs. Shipley 190 for 4 off 34.1 overs.

Buxton 4th XI also lost but to Calow 1st XI in Division 9 North by 149 runs. Calow batting first making 273 for 5 off 40 overs. Buxton 124 all out off 31.3 overs, Alan Eaton top scoring with 53.

The Womens 2nd XI hardball team were in action on Sunday, away at Hawk Green 1st XI and came away with a 9 wicket victory in Division 4 South East of the Cheshire Womens Cricket League. Hawk Green all out for 54. Buxton 55 for 1.