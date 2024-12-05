Buxton knock Chesterfield out of Derbyshire Senior Cup

Diego De Girolamo

Buxton entertained EFL side Chesterfield in the third round of the Derbyshire Senior Cup, Wednesday December 4, and ran out convincing 3-0 winners, with two first-half goals from Diego De Girolamo and a second-period clincher from Cian Coleman.

Both clubs made numerous changes, to their starting line-ups but the Bucks looked anything like a weakened side and their mid-table League Two opponents presented no fears. The goals, each well-worked and confidently taken, came after 20, 40 and 51 minutes. Late on, Academy members Dylan Mantle and Connor Brady were introduced to the attack.

Team manager John McGrath voiced his satisfaction: "We were very good, in spite of the awful weather. It was about attitude and the lads were up to it. Although we changed personnel, we played the same way as always and it was impressive to watch.

"Our young opponents from Chesterfield worked really hard and contributed to a thoroughly entertaining match. Our own youngsters did us proud. It shows how strong we are, not only within the usual squad, but at under-21 and Academy levels."

The victory means that the Bucks have reached the Senior Cup quarter-finals. Next encounter in the Vanarama National League North is on Saturday December 14 (3pm), away to Farsley Celtic, currently 20th in the table.