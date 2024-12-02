Buxton held to draw as second-half performance fails to deliver more

Josh Popoola

In a tight Vanarama National League North encounter Buxton came away from Spennymoor Town with a 1-1 draw, Saturday November 30, but a much-improved second-half performance was worthy of more than a single point.

Michael Ledger scored his first goal for the Moors on 14 minutes, then Luke Brennan equalised after 20 minutes – his first goal for the Bucks. Neither side could find the route to goal again, despite enterprising play, from the Bucks in particular, although Josh Popoola had an excellent chance for the visitors late on, hitting the ball over the top, then Rob Ramshaw might have grabbed a winner for the Moors deep into stoppage time.

Considering their second-half dominance of possession and fast-moving passing game, a draw was something of a disappointment for the Bucks and their enthusiastic travelling fans, but this is a side still dogged by injuries and team manager John McGrath needed to make wide use of his squad. Left-back Josh Williams, for instance, had to fill in at the centre of defence in a last-minute change.

Boss John McGrath said: "We didn't start too well and gave the ball away too easily, but we responded positively after Spennymoor scored from a corner and our goal was outstanding.

"We were good for the rest of the game. Spennymoor is a tough place to go and the lads deserve praise for keeping up the pressure, as well as defending strongly. We moved the ball well and created chances.

Holders Buxton entertain NFL side Chesterfield on Wednesday for that third-round tie in the Derbyshire Senior Cup, kick-off 7.45pm.