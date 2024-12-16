Buxton go fifth place after battling win over Farsley Celtic

Buxton since 1877

A hardworking 2-1 win against Farsley Celtic saw Buxton move up into fifth in the Vanarama National League North.

Technically, this was a home game for Celtic, but work on their ground and a venue-sharing arrangement with the Bucks meant that it was played at the Tarmac Silverlands.

A brace of goals from Luke Brennan, after 40 and 47 minutes, made sure of the points, while Celtic scored a 61st minute penalty, having missed a similar opportunity in the first half. It was a lively game, prone to periods of stop-start play. Celtic operated with three forwards, yet were defensively strong and difficult to break down. The Bucks were not at their best but made frequent progress down both flanks and there was a steady supply of crosses, largely dealt with successfully by their opponents.

Team manager John McGrath admitted his side were below par but welcomed the three points.

He said: "We weren't our usual forward-thinking selves and there's plenty to work on ahead of the busy Christmas period. It wasn't the greatest of performances but in the end we deserved victory.

"Well done Luke Brennan, whose second goal was phenomenal. At the other end of the pitch True Grant commanded his box brilliantly and was committed from start to finish."

Next for the Bucks is a trip to Warrington Town on Saturday, kick-off 3pm. Warrington has always been a difficult place to go and results in recent seasons have not been encouraging. John McGrath, however, hopes to have a largely match-fit squad to choose from.