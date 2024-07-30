Buxton defeat Glapwell in tight finish

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buxton 1st XI welcomed Glapwell CC to the park last weekend on what promised to be a fiercely contested game of cricket. Glapwell won the toss and chose to bowl on a green looking used wicket.

Buxton got off to a decent start with Ram Goli putting on a well-made 31 and seeing off the opening bowlers. After a few quick wickets in the top order Harry Griffin and Alfie Bunting put together a solid partnership taking the score well past 100. Excellent grit and determination from this pair set up a big push in the last part of the innings with Harry finishing on 97 not out and Andrew Slater with a quick fire 20. Buxton finished their innings on 222-7 which was above par on this pitch.

Buxton then took to the field to defend their score of 222 with Harry Griffin and Frankie Heathcote opening the bowling. Both Harry & Frankie bowled a tight line and took some important wickets in Glapwell’s top order. Kian Wilson was the pick of the bowlers taking 3 wickets and bowling a fiery spell of 9 overs. Some big hitting from Glapwells lower order made the game quite tight and definitely a game for the crowd, but in the end some fine death bowling by Fran Slater and Andrew Slater killed the game off. We also saw some great keeping performance by captain Matt Whitehouse taking 2 catches and 2 sharp stumpings. Buxton in the end coming out victorious by 12 runs in what was a good competitive game of cricket.

Buxton 2nd XI won by 6 wickets on Saturday against Pilsley & Clay Cross 1st XI in Division 6 North of the Derbyshire County Cricket League. Winning the toss, Buxton put Pilsley into bat keeping them to just 96 for 8 off 45 overs, Chris Simcox taking 3 wickets for 19 runs off his 10 overs. Buxton making the winning runs off 21 overs and finishing with 97 for 4 wickets, Zia Ul Islam top scoring with 61 runs and making him the clubs top scorer to date this season.

Harry Griffin of Buxton Cricket Club

In Division 8 North, Buxton 3rd XI lost by 99 runs against Hathersage 2nd XI. Buxton won the toss and put Hathersage in to bat scoring 163 all out off 33.2 overs, Matthew Webb taking 5 wickets for 11 runs off 6 overs. Buxton in reply were unfortunately all out for 64 runs off 29.2 overs.