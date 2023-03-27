The partnership will see the brewery installing beer equipment for the pavilion at the Park Road ground, together with a wide selection of local hand-crafted ales and lagers.

“We are delighted to be the official beer of Buxton Cricket Club and have our beers available to all the members of this fantastic forward-thinking club. We can’t think of a better setting to enjoy one (or two…) of our hand-crafted ales or lagers produced only a stone’s throw away from the ground. We wish all teams a hugely successful 2023 season and look forward to celebrating plenty of wins with a beer!” said the brewery’s sales and marketing director, Ben Shaw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cricket club bar manager, Martin Sollis, added: “This is a fantastic and very welcome partnership for us at the club. Thank you, Buxton Brewery. We look forward to a long and successful collaboration as the club continues to consistently grow on and off the field.”

Martin Sollis (Buxton Cricket Club) and Ben Shaw (Buxton Brewery)

The famous Buxton Cricket Club is a vibrant community club, offering cricket for everyone, whether you are playing or watching across two grounds. They currently have four adult men’s teams in the Derbyshire County League, two hard ball ladies’ teams, two soft ball ladies’ teams and a thriving juniors’ section for boys and girls of all ages.