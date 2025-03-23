Buxton Cricket Club announce ambitious plans for the future

Plans for the new pavilion at Buxton Cricket Club.

Buxton Cricket Club have announced ambitious plans for the future which will see the club involved more with the wider community.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buxton Cricket Club, The Park, is a famous and magnificent historic ground and was the highest first-class ground in the country at just over 1,000 feet. It will be remembered forever though for the events of June 1975, when snow stopped play in the county championship game against Lancashire

The club has a rich, varied history, not least in the number of leagues in which it has played. It was founded in 1853 and is the oldest sports club in the town. Indeed, cricketers founded the football club in 1877 when club members participated in a friendly match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fast forward to 2025 with five senior teams, five women’s teams, a thriving junior section, over 250 members and a pavilion not fit for purpose for such a diverse and large club.

Club spokesperson, Steve Thomason, explains about the club’s future plans.

“Our priority as we approach our 175th anniversary, is to extend and improve the pavilion for the benefit of the club, and the use of the pavilion and grounds for the wider community.”

The pavilion extension will provide a much needed, flexible and large social space in Buxton town centre for daytime or evening hire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Annison, Chairman of the pavilion extension committee, added. “Builders have estimated £700,000 to complete the project even with us offsetting some of the costs by doing some of the work ourselves. We will be applying for grants, but we need additional finances from individuals and businesses.”

More details of the plans and how to contribute financially to this exciting club and community partnership can be found at: www.buxtoncricket.com or email [email protected]